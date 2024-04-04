Not the Father: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel’s Husband Josh Bowling Denies Having Second Child With Ex-Wife Annica Amid Paternity Lawsuit
Not the right guy. Conjoined twin Abby Hensel's husband, Josh Bowling, recently had his name cleared after he was thought to possibly be the father of his ex-wife Annica's second child, Amelia.
The mother of his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, gave birth to her second child in late 2020 and named him in a paternity lawsuit she filed in Washington County, Minn. However, it was proven that he's not the dad of the baby.
While being named in the court case sparked speculation about who the toddler's father is, both Josh and Annica remain certain Abby's husband is only the parent of one of his ex-wife's children, as they hadn't had intercourse within six weeks before or after the alleged date of conception of his former spouse's second daughter, according to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Questions arose after Annica filed the paternity lawsuit in October 2023, when she listed both Josh and Gavin Lee Vatnsdal as co-respondents in the case more than two years after her ex-husband secretly married Abby in November 2021. (The pair's nuptials were kept a secret and only recently exposed after their official certificate of union was leaked.)
Josh and Annica tied the knot in 2010 and split in April 2019 — though their divorce wasn't finalized until a full year later.
While it seems Annica couldn't be completely certain about who the father was, she claimed in the court filing that she had intercourse with Gavin in November 2019 and said it "resulted in the conception" of her daughter Amelia.
Josh appeared to be named in the lawsuit due to the fact he was still legally married to Annica at the time she allegedly conceived her baby with Gavin.
The matter seemed to finally be settled after Gavin was presumed to be the father following the completion of a DNA test.
Josh ultimately asked the court to formally declare he was not the father of Amelia and did not owe additional child support for his ex-wife's second kid.
It doesn't look like Gavin is putting up much of a fight, as he accepted being the father and requested the court to grant him joint custody of the little girl in addition to setting up a child support plan.
The situation caught attention due to Josh being the husband of Abby, a reality television star who rose to fame after appearing on TV in 1996 at age 6 with her conjoined twin sister and becoming the subject of numerous documentaries that followed.