Not the Father: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel’s Husband Josh Bowling Denies Having Second Child With Ex-Wife Annica Amid Paternity Lawsuit

While being named in the court case sparked speculation about who the toddler's father is, both Josh and Annica remain certain Abby's husband is only the parent of one of his ex-wife's children, as they hadn't had intercourse within six weeks before or after the alleged date of conception of his former spouse's second daughter, according to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Questions arose after Annica filed the paternity lawsuit in October 2023, when she listed both Josh and Gavin Lee Vatnsdal as co-respondents in the case more than two years after her ex-husband secretly married Abby in November 2021. (The pair's nuptials were kept a secret and only recently exposed after their official certificate of union was leaked.)