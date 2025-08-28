Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen Running Errands Weeks After Public Outing With Newborn
Abby and Brittany Hensel hit the town just weeks after being spotted on a public outing with a newborn baby.
The conjoined twins, 35, were seen out and about in Minnesota with Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, in new photos obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, August 27. The twins, dressed in a blue tank top and black shorts, were accompanied by their labradoodle as they dropped the pet off at a groomer, while Josh was seen loading groceries into his vehicle.
Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted With a Newborn
The outing comes nearly two weeks after Abby and Brittany were seen putting a newborn baby in a car seat in the backseat of a Tesla on August 15.
Although it’s unclear who the child belongs to, headlines broke last year that Abby and Josh made it down the aisle. Although they secretly tied the knot in 2021, their marriage was not made public until March 2024.
Abby and Josh Tied the Knot in 2021
The married couple was reported to be living in Minnesota, where the twins work as elementary school teachers. However, not much is known about the United States Army veteran or how the pair connected.
Abby and Brittany are among the oldest dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. Brittany is in control of the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right side.
Abby and Brittany Have Both Individual and Shared Organs
"Abby and Brittany Hensel's anatomy is a remarkable blend of shared and individual organs and tissues," molecular biologist Hashem Al-Ghaili said in a video posted via their TikTok account in December 2024. "The twins each have their own distinct upper body systems. Abby and Brittany have two heads, two brains, two spinal cords and two hearts, which are part of a shared circulatory system."
The doctor explained that for “activities requiring both arms,” such as typing or driving, the twins rely on constant cooperation and communication.
Abby and Brittany Documented Their Lives on TV
"Despite their unique anatomy," the video's narrator concluded, "Abby and Brittany have defied the odds, living full, active lives through cooperation and extraordinary coordination. Their story remains a testament to the adaptability of the human body and the resilience of the human spirit."
The twins documented their daily struggles in a 2006 documentary, Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, before starring in their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, in 2012.