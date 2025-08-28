NEWS Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Seen Running Errands Weeks After Public Outing With Newborn Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel hit the town in Minnesota, just weeks after being spotted on a public outing with a newborn in a car seat. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Abby and Brittany Hensel hit the town just weeks after being spotted on a public outing with a newborn baby. The conjoined twins, 35, were seen out and about in Minnesota with Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, in new photos obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, August 27. The twins, dressed in a blue tank top and black shorts, were accompanied by their labradoodle as they dropped the pet off at a groomer, while Josh was seen loading groceries into his vehicle.

Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted With a Newborn

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Abby and Brittany Hensel were spotted two weeks earlier with a newborn baby.

The outing comes nearly two weeks after Abby and Brittany were seen putting a newborn baby in a car seat in the backseat of a Tesla on August 15. Although it’s unclear who the child belongs to, headlines broke last year that Abby and Josh made it down the aisle. Although they secretly tied the knot in 2021, their marriage was not made public until March 2024.

Abby and Josh Tied the Knot in 2021

Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook Abby Hensel and Josh Bowling tied the knot in 2021.

The married couple was reported to be living in Minnesota, where the twins work as elementary school teachers. However, not much is known about the United States Army veteran or how the pair connected. Abby and Brittany are among the oldest dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. Brittany is in control of the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right side.

Abby and Brittany Have Both Individual and Shared Organs

Source: YouTube Abby and Brittany Hensel are among the oldest dicephalus conjoined twins.

"Abby and Brittany Hensel's anatomy is a remarkable blend of shared and individual organs and tissues," molecular biologist Hashem Al-Ghaili said in a video posted via their TikTok account in December 2024. "The twins each have their own distinct upper body systems. Abby and Brittany have two heads, two brains, two spinal cords and two hearts, which are part of a shared circulatory system." The doctor explained that for “activities requiring both arms,” such as typing or driving, the twins rely on constant cooperation and communication.

Abby and Brittany Documented Their Lives on TV

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Abby and Brittany Hensel previously shared their story on TV docuseries.