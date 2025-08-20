or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > baby news
OK LogoPHOTOS

Did Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Have a Baby? What to Know

abby brittany hensels baby what to know
Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were pictured carrying a newborn baby months after sparking pregnancy rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted Carrying a Newborn Baby

abby brittany hensels baby what to know
Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were seen in public carrying a newborn baby.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were photographed holding a newborn baby months after stirring pregnancy rumors.

In photos obtained by a news outlet on August 15, the siblings were seen placing a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla parked in Arden Hills, Minn. The report did not mention who the baby belongs to.

Article continues below advertisement

Abby and Brittany Hensel Sparked Pregnancy Rumors Before the Outing

abby brittany hensels baby what to know
Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

They made the outing after Abby's 2021 marriage to Josh Bowling was publicized in March 2024.

Months before the outing, the twin sisters dropped a cryptic TikTok post that immediately sparked pregnancy rumors.

The uncaptioned November 2024 clip featured made-up headlines, including one that read, "Married and baby on the way."

While others sent them congratulatory messages, some speculated that Abby and Brittany might have just indirectly announced their pregnancy.

MORE ON:
baby news

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Abby and Brittany Hensel Previously Said They Want to Have Children

abby brittany hensels baby what to know
Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Abby and Brittany Hensel have dicephalic parapagus.

Years before the baby buzz, Abby and Brittany already declared they wanted to raise their children.

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Abby shared in an episode of Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Abby and Brittany's dicephalic parapagus caused them to have a shared pelvis. The condition occurs "if twinning is initiated after the embryonic disc and rudimentary amniotic sac have been formed."

They each have a set of lungs, hearts, spines, stomachs and gallbladders but share their body from the waist down. They also have three kidneys and share a bloodstream.

Brittany controls their left arm and leg, while Abby controls the right.

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," they captioned a TikTok video.

"We are totally different people," Brittany also noted in a 2007 interview. "We usually bargain with each other like, 'If you do this, I'll do that.' Or we take turns."

Abby Hensel Wed Josh Bowling in 2021

abby brittany hensels baby what to know
Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook

Abby and Brittany Hensel said they are still treated as two people despite their condition.

A March 2024 report viewed by Today confirmed Abby married Josh Bowling in 2021. His Facebook page also shows photos of himself and the twins having fun together over the years, though he still keeps the relationship out of the spotlight.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.