Did Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Have a Baby? What to Know
Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted Carrying a Newborn Baby
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were photographed holding a newborn baby months after stirring pregnancy rumors.
In photos obtained by a news outlet on August 15, the siblings were seen placing a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla parked in Arden Hills, Minn. The report did not mention who the baby belongs to.
Abby and Brittany Hensel Sparked Pregnancy Rumors Before the Outing
Months before the outing, the twin sisters dropped a cryptic TikTok post that immediately sparked pregnancy rumors.
The uncaptioned November 2024 clip featured made-up headlines, including one that read, "Married and baby on the way."
While others sent them congratulatory messages, some speculated that Abby and Brittany might have just indirectly announced their pregnancy.
- 'Never Been Prouder': Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr., Wife Lauren Burnham Share First Glimpse Of Newborn Twins — See Adorable Snaps
- Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Is Pregnant! Star Is Quiet About Who The Father Is
- The Bella Twins Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Give Birth To Baby Boys Just One Day Apart
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Abby and Brittany Hensel Previously Said They Want to Have Children
Years before the baby buzz, Abby and Brittany already declared they wanted to raise their children.
"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Abby shared in an episode of Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."
Abby and Brittany's dicephalic parapagus caused them to have a shared pelvis. The condition occurs "if twinning is initiated after the embryonic disc and rudimentary amniotic sac have been formed."
They each have a set of lungs, hearts, spines, stomachs and gallbladders but share their body from the waist down. They also have three kidneys and share a bloodstream.
Brittany controls their left arm and leg, while Abby controls the right.
"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," they captioned a TikTok video.
"We are totally different people," Brittany also noted in a 2007 interview. "We usually bargain with each other like, 'If you do this, I'll do that.' Or we take turns."
Abby Hensel Wed Josh Bowling in 2021
A March 2024 report viewed by Today confirmed Abby married Josh Bowling in 2021. His Facebook page also shows photos of himself and the twins having fun together over the years, though he still keeps the relationship out of the spotlight.