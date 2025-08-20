Did Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Have a Baby? What to Know

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were seen in public carrying a newborn baby.

In photos obtained by a news outlet on August 15, the siblings were seen placing a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla parked in Arden Hills, Minn. The report did not mention who the baby belongs to.

They made the outing after Abby's 2021 marriage to Josh Bowling was publicized in March 2024.

While others sent them congratulatory messages, some speculated that Abby and Brittany might have just indirectly announced their pregnancy.

The uncaptioned November 2024 clip featured made-up headlines, including one that read, "Married and baby on the way."

Months before the outing, the twin sisters dropped a cryptic TikTok post that immediately sparked pregnancy rumors.

Years before the baby buzz, Abby and Brittany already declared they wanted to raise their children.

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Abby shared in an episode of Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Abby and Brittany's dicephalic parapagus caused them to have a shared pelvis. The condition occurs "if twinning is initiated after the embryonic disc and rudimentary amniotic sac have been formed."

They each have a set of lungs, hearts, spines, stomachs and gallbladders but share their body from the waist down. They also have three kidneys and share a bloodstream.

Brittany controls their left arm and leg, while Abby controls the right.

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," they captioned a TikTok video.

"We are totally different people," Brittany also noted in a 2007 interview. "We usually bargain with each other like, 'If you do this, I'll do that.' Or we take turns."