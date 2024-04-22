6 Things to Know About Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a feature story about Josh in 2021, explaining that he joined the program to give nursing care to military veterans.

"I dealt with a lot of death and dying — the bad version of it," he told the outlet, adding, "If there's the ability to give someone a peaceful death rather than what I was accustomed to, I was interested in that."

In the same story, Josh was described as "an Army medic with the 1st Cavalry Division in both Iraq and Afghanistan."

He was also deployed and stationed in Kuwait.