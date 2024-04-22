OK Magazine
6 Things to Know About Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling

Source: Josh Bowling/Facebook
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

What Is Josh Bowling's Job?

Source: Josh Bowling/Facebook

The intro on Josh Bowling's Facebook page reads, 'Father, veteran, nurse.'

Abby Hensel's husband, Josh Bowling, is a registered nurse, per TODAY, citing the State of Minnesota's license database.

According to his Facebook page, he went to Schience Hill High School before studying Nursing at Century College. His work tab also disclosed he was a former healthcare specialist at the U.S. Army.

He Is Also a U.S. Army Veteran

Source: Josh Bowling/Facebook

Josh Bowling was born on March 29, 1989.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a feature story about Josh in 2021, explaining that he joined the program to give nursing care to military veterans.

"I dealt with a lot of death and dying — the bad version of it," he told the outlet, adding, "If there's the ability to give someone a peaceful death rather than what I was accustomed to, I was interested in that."

In the same story, Josh was described as "an Army medic with the 1st Cavalry Division in both Iraq and Afghanistan."

He was also deployed and stationed in Kuwait.

Josh Bowling Received Recognitions After Serving in the U.S. Army

Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Josh Bowling spent his entire childhood in St. Paul.

Josh became a decorated army veteran after receiving medals during his service from February 2010 to February 2014.

TMZ confirmed with U.S. Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan that Josh received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal, among other awards.

Josh Bowling and Abby Hensel Wed in 2021

Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Josh Bowling reportedly has two brothers.

Abby and Brittany Hensel's Facebook page has a private profile picture taken during the former's wedding to Josh.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed on March 27 that Abby and Josh have been married since 2001. Their low-key nuptials remained a secret until the news broke when Today obtained the public record of the union.

Josh Bowling Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship

Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Josh Bowling was married to his high school sweetheart before his marriage to Abby Hensel.

Before tying the knot with Abby, Josh was married to Annica Bowling. They welcomed their daughter, Isabella, before they split in April 2019.

His Ex-Wife Filed a Paternity Lawsuit Against Him

Source: @abbyandbrittany/Instagram

Abby and Brittany Hensel treat his daughter, Isabella, as theirs.

In 2020, Annica gave birth to her second daughter, who appeared to be the child involved in the paternity lawsuit she filed against Josh. She filed the case in Washington County, Minn., to request Josh and a man named Gavin Vatnsdal submit their DNA to determine paternity.

RadarOnline.com obtained legal documents in which Josh denied fathering Annica's second daughter.

