6 Things to Know About Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling
What Is Josh Bowling's Job?
Abby Hensel's husband, Josh Bowling, is a registered nurse, per TODAY, citing the State of Minnesota's license database.
According to his Facebook page, he went to Schience Hill High School before studying Nursing at Century College. His work tab also disclosed he was a former healthcare specialist at the U.S. Army.
He Is Also a U.S. Army Veteran
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a feature story about Josh in 2021, explaining that he joined the program to give nursing care to military veterans.
"I dealt with a lot of death and dying — the bad version of it," he told the outlet, adding, "If there's the ability to give someone a peaceful death rather than what I was accustomed to, I was interested in that."
In the same story, Josh was described as "an Army medic with the 1st Cavalry Division in both Iraq and Afghanistan."
He was also deployed and stationed in Kuwait.
Josh Bowling Received Recognitions After Serving in the U.S. Army
Josh became a decorated army veteran after receiving medals during his service from February 2010 to February 2014.
TMZ confirmed with U.S. Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan that Josh received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal, among other awards.
Josh Bowling and Abby Hensel Wed in 2021
Abby and Brittany Hensel's Facebook page has a private profile picture taken during the former's wedding to Josh.
Meanwhile, reports confirmed on March 27 that Abby and Josh have been married since 2001. Their low-key nuptials remained a secret until the news broke when Today obtained the public record of the union.
Josh Bowling Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship
Before tying the knot with Abby, Josh was married to Annica Bowling. They welcomed their daughter, Isabella, before they split in April 2019.
His Ex-Wife Filed a Paternity Lawsuit Against Him
In 2020, Annica gave birth to her second daughter, who appeared to be the child involved in the paternity lawsuit she filed against Josh. She filed the case in Washington County, Minn., to request Josh and a man named Gavin Vatnsdal submit their DNA to determine paternity.
RadarOnline.com obtained legal documents in which Josh denied fathering Annica's second daughter.