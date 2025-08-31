Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Break Cover as They’re Seen Carrying a Baby in New Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were seen carrying a baby in a carrier outside of their work location in New Brighton, Minn., on Wednesday, August 27. The new photos show the reality TV stars talking with a friend in a parking lot before the 35-year-old twins carried the baby inside the school, where they teach fifth grade. After visiting with colleagues for approximately 30 minutes, Abby and Brittany were assisted by a co-worker as they buckled the baby into a car seat.

Abby and Brittany Hensel Open Up About Wanting to Be Moms

Source: @abbyandbrittanyhensel/X The Hensel twins opened up in 2006 about wanting to be moms one day.

An eyewitness told a news outlet they “struggled at times with the carrier,” adding, “They looked extremely tired during the visit, but they seemed happy to see their colleagues.” In an episode of Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 from 2006, the twins expressed their desire to become mothers. “Yeah, we’re going to be moms,” Abby, who makes up the right side of their conjoined body, shared. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet.”

Hensel Twins Debut Baby in Early August

Source: @abbyandbrittanyhensel/X Abby and Brittany Hensel were first seen with a baby on August 14.

The Hensel sisters, who were born as dicephalic parapagus twins, meaning they have two heads and one body, were first spotted with the unknown infant on August 14. At the time, they were photographed holding the baby while out running errands in Arden Hills, Minn. Photos of the sighting show Abby and Brittany loading the car seat into a black Tesla.

Abby Hensel and Josh Bowling Quietly Tie the Knot

Source: @abbyandbrittanyhensel/X Abby Hensel and Josh Bowling tied the knot in 2021.

The TLC stars have not confirmed the baby’s identity. However, speculation of Abby and her husband, Josh Bowling, welcoming the child into their family has been raised after news of their marriage broke in March 2024. Abby and Josh, a U.S. Army veteran and registered nurse, quietly tied the knot in 2021. The couple didn’t share details about their marriage until a news outlet obtained records confirming they were married. The Hensel twins have shared footage from Abby and Josh’s wedding on their TikTok, where the couple and Brittany could be seen having their first dance.

Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Works in Hospice

Source: @abbyandbrittanyhensel/X Josh Bowling works in hospice for fellow veterans.