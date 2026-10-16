Connie Britton Opens Up About Finding Love in Her 50s: 'Dream Come True'

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Connie Britton is reflecting on finding love later in life, revealing that her relationship with fiancé David Windsor has been one of the most rewarding chapters of her life. "That's another dream come true," the actress said in an interview. "I mean, it just is and [it] took a long time coming." Britton met Windsor, a television writer and producer, at a mutual friend's 50th birthday party in 2019. The couple announced their engagement in October 2025 after six years of dating.

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Connie Britton Recalls How She Met David Windsor

Source: IMAGESPACE/MEGA Britton and David Windsor first met at a friend's birthday in 2019 before announcing their engagement.

The Friday Night Lights star previously shared details of their unconventional first encounter during a 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. Britton recalled that a friend had approached her at the birthday celebration and encouraged her to mingle with someone in attendance. "There's someone here you have to meet," she recalled her friend telling her. "And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him,'" she told host Andy Cohen.

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David Windsor Has Become a Father Figure to Connie Britton's Son

Source: @CONNIEBRITTON/INSTAGRAM Britton revealed that Windsor has become a father figure to her son Yoby, whom she adopted in 2011.

Both Britton and Windsor had experienced marriage and parenthood before beginning their relationship. The Nashville actress was previously married to investment banker John Britton from 1991 to 1995. She adopted her son, Yoby, from Ethiopia in 2011, while David also has children from a previous marriage. Connie has previously spoken about David's involvement in raising Yoby, now 15, revealing that her fiancé has taken on a paternal role in the teenager's life.

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Connie Britton Reflects on Raising Her Son While Filming 'Nashville'

Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA Britton credited late 'Nashville' costar Hayden Panettiere with helping her feel supported after she moved to Tennessee.

Connie also looked back on the challenges of balancing motherhood with her acting career, particularly after relocating to Tennessee shortly after adopting Yoby. At the time, she had landed the role of Rayna Jaymes on Nashville but arrived in the city without an established support system. During that transition, Connie found comfort in her friendship with costar Hayden Panettiere, who died earlier this year from an overdose. "She would come on set and just stop everything, and everything became about Yoby, and life was completely dedicated to this child," Connie recalled. "She was incredibly generous to everybody." The actress credited Hayden with helping her navigate an unfamiliar environment while caring for her young son. "I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help," she explained. "Whenever she was there, it just felt like sweetness."

Connie Britton Reflects on Her Career Ahead of 'Phony' Premiere

Source: MBS/MEGA Britton's three-decade career spans from her debut in 'The Brothers McMullen' to Hulu's upcoming drama 'Phony.'