Connie Britton Applauds 'Nashville' Costar Hayden Panettiere for 'Doing a Lot of Work on Herself' to Get Sober

Connie Britton, 57, is thrilled her Nashville costar Hayden Panettiere, 35, is in a good place.

"I'm so happy that she is in that place, and I hope she's in a great place," Britton said in a conversation with People.

The 9-1-1 actress expressed that she "really applaud[s] how Panettiere "has gone through a really difficult time and done a lot of work and has come out on the other side."