Hayden Panettiere 911 Call Reveals Desperate Effort to Save Actress' Life as Boyfriend's Brother Zach Hickerson Attempted CPR in Newly Released Audio
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET
Newly released 911 audio captured the desperate attempt to save Hayden Panettiere's life, including an intense struggle to perform CPR.
Panettiere was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, at a South Carolina apartment shortly before she was pronounced dead on August 16.
Newly Released Audio Revealed Frantic Attempt to Save Hayden Panettiere's Life
The 911 audio, obtained by CBS News, began with Zach saying, "Oh my god," several times before he was connected to the 911 dispatcher.
"I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend's apartment," he said. "He woke up and his girlfriend, she's unconscious."
Zach confirmed that Hayden was "not breathing" and was instructed to begin performing CPR.
Brian Hickerson's Brother Struggled to Perform CPR
"I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head," the dispatcher said, as one of the brothers can be heard in the background saying, "What do we do!?"
"Oh my god! I know how to do this! How many times!" one of the brother said, as another shouted "Come on."
The call concluded after emergency services arrived on the scene to "take over" their efforts.
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Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16
As OK! previously reported, Panettiere was death was confirmed less than an hour after the 911 call was placed.
Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was found on the scene. Though it was initially unclear who administered the medication, Zach revealed Brian did while they communicated with 911 dispatchers.
The Nashville star's death was later ruled an accident by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, which determined that the official cause was the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine."
Hayden Panettiere Spoke About Her Abusive Relationship With Brian Hickerson Before Her Death
The Remember the Titans actress had a turbulent relationship, on-and-off relationship with Brian that spanned several years.
Brian had a known history of abuse toward the Ice Princess actress, and he was sentenced to 45 days in prison in 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring her.
Hayden spoke out about the abuse at length in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released three months before her death.
"One night he busts up my face so badly I don’t leave the house for weeks. Another day he screams at me to run as far as I can in five seconds because I’ll need a head start before he throws the remote control at me," she wrote. "This is a man who doesn’t miss, I think. And he doesn’t."
Ahead of the book's release, Brian told TMZ that he and Hayden had a "mutual respect thing now," adding, "We're just good buddies."