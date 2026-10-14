Hayden Panettiere 911 Call Reveals Desperate Effort to Save Actress' Life as Boyfriend's Brother Zach Hickerson Attempted CPR in Newly Released Audio

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Newly released 911 audio captured the desperate attempt to save Hayden Panettiere's life, including an intense struggle to perform CPR. Panettiere was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, at a South Carolina apartment shortly before she was pronounced dead on August 16.

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Newly Released Audio Revealed Frantic Attempt to Save Hayden Panettiere's Life

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died at age 36 on August 16.

The 911 audio, obtained by CBS News, began with Zach saying, "Oh my god," several times before he was connected to the 911 dispatcher. "I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend's apartment," he said. "He woke up and his girlfriend, she's unconscious." Zach confirmed that Hayden was "not breathing" and was instructed to begin performing CPR.

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Brian Hickerson's Brother Struggled to Perform CPR

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson's on-and-off relationship started in 2018.

"I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head," the dispatcher said, as one of the brothers can be heard in the background saying, "What do we do!?" "Oh my god! I know how to do this! How many times!" one of the brother said, as another shouted "Come on." The call concluded after emergency services arrived on the scene to "take over" their efforts.

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Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's death was ruled an accident by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

As OK! previously reported, Panettiere was death was confirmed less than an hour after the 911 call was placed. Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was found on the scene. Though it was initially unclear who administered the medication, Zach revealed Brian did while they communicated with 911 dispatchers. The Nashville star's death was later ruled an accident by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, which determined that the official cause was the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine."

Hayden Panettiere Spoke About Her Abusive Relationship With Brian Hickerson Before Her Death

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere released her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning' in May.