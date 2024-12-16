COUPLES Conor McGregor and Fiancée Dee Devlin Cozy Up in Happy 'Date Night' Photos 3 Weeks After He Was Found Liable in Rape Case Source: @deedevlin1/instagram Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, has supported the star through his legal trouble.

Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin are going strong despite the MMA fighter being found liable in a rape and sexual assault case filed by Nikita Hand. Three weeks after the case concluded, Devlin posted several cozy photos with her man on Monday, December 16, and captioned them, "Date night 🥰."

Source: @deedevlin1/instagram On Monday, December 16, Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, posted photos from their date night.

The two were all smiles as they cuddled up in a restaurant booth and snapped a few selfies, with Devlin clad in a denim vest and matching pants and McGregor, 36, in an olive green set. They also had their arms around each other while taking a snap outside in front of a red double-decker bus. Devlin, 37, turned off the comments on the upload.

Source: @deedevlin1/instagram The couple was all smiles and laughed in the selfies.

As OK! reported, Devlin supported McGregor — the father of her four kids — during his civil case and slammed his accuser in a social media post after a decision was reached, declaring to Hand, "My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world." "Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way," she said of Hand reaching out to McGregor before they met. "This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?"

Source: @deedevlin1/instagram Devlin has supported McGregor throughout his rape case, which he was found liable in.

Devlin claimed Hand was on "a three-day bender" at the time and said there's evidence of Hand being the one at fault in the situation. "CCTV does not lie. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother of you having the time of your life," she continued. "This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you."

Source: mega The duo has been together since 2008 and share four kids.

Devlin — who has been with McGregor since 2008 — acknowledged her beau's infidelity but said, "Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever." In the case, Hand claimed the alleged sexual assault occurred in 2018, and though McGregor admitted the hookup was "athletic and vigorous," he insisted it was consensual.