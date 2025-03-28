or
Conor McGregor Admits He Would 'Kick' Rosie O'Donnell Out of Ireland If He Comes President in Scathing Remark

conor mcgregor will kick rosie odonnel out if made presdient ireland pp
Source: MEGA

Conor McGregor said he would 'kick' Rosie O'Donnell out of Ireland if he's president.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Conor McGregor had a blunt answer when he was asked if he would "kick" Rosie O'Donnell out of Ireland when he becomes president.

In a new video clip, the wrestler, 36, replied, "Yeah!"

conor mregregor says he will kick rosie odonnell out ireland
Source: MEGA

Conor McGregor was asked if he would 'kick' Rosie O'Donnell out of Ireland if he became president.

As OK! previously reported, the talk show host, 63, relocated outside of the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

The TV star confirmed she moved across the pond when she appeared on Patrick Kielty's The Late Late Show on Friday, March 21.

conor megregor kick rosie odonnell out ireland
Source: MEGA

Conor McGregor laughed when he was asked the question.

O'Donnell said it was "overwhelmingly sad to me personally and way too much for me to take as well emotionally" that Trump, 78, is back in office for the second time.

"The President of the United States has it out for me and has for 20 years," she said, adding that "he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need."

O'Donnell also claimed that Elon Musk being the head of the Department of Government Efficiency should be investigated.

"I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet," O’Donnell stated.

rosie odonnell healthier after moving ireland escape donald trump
Source: MEGA

The TV star confirmed she doesn't live in the U.S. anymore.

After O'Donnell made it clear she won't be returning to the U.S. for quite some time, one reporter asked Trump how he feels about her decision.

"Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people," a reporter noted to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the White House.

"Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?" the reporter asked. "I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true, I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

O'Donnell and Trump have been in a feud since 2006 after she criticized him on The View about favoring a Miss USA winner Tara Conner who had been accusing of drug use.

At the time, Trump called O'Donnell a "loser."

conor mcgregor sued sexually assaulting woman vip bathroom nba finals
Source: MEGA

Conor McGregor is from Ireland.

Trump continued to defend himself, saying he's a "believer in second chances. Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance."

In 2014, O'Donnell said her fight with Trump was the "most bullying I ever experienced in my life."

