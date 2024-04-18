Donald Trump Is a 'Cruel Criminal and Mentally Unstable Man,' Rosie O'Donnell Declares of 'Narcissistic' Ex-President

"Well, he is a cruel criminal and mentally unstable man," O'Donnell declared before detailing her thoughts on Duty to Warn, "a book that came out when he was first in office."

"Psychiatrists across the country who don't ever really diagnose people that they don't serve personally, came together and made a book, Duty to Warn, to tell the world what a narcissistic mentally ill person he is," the A League of Their Own star said of Trump — who faces four criminal cases in the midst of campaigning for the 2024 presidential election.