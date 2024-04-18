Donald Trump Is a 'Cruel Criminal and Mentally Unstable Man,' Rosie O'Donnell Declares of 'Narcissistic' Ex-President
Rosie O'Donnell, tell us how you really feel!
Appearing for an interview on the Wednesday night, April 17, episode of NewsNation's CUOMO show, The View's former panelist didn't hold back when expressing her opinion on Donald Trump amid the ex-president's ongoing legal woes.
"Well, he is a cruel criminal and mentally unstable man," O'Donnell declared before detailing her thoughts on Duty to Warn, "a book that came out when he was first in office."
"Psychiatrists across the country who don't ever really diagnose people that they don't serve personally, came together and made a book, Duty to Warn, to tell the world what a narcissistic mentally ill person he is," the A League of Their Own star said of Trump — who faces four criminal cases in the midst of campaigning for the 2024 presidential election.
"I think he's the worst thing that ever happened to the United States. His cruelty knows no bounds. When he is upset, and humiliated and embarrassed, he has no control and he goes apes---," O'Donnell continued while expressing fear for America if he beats President Joe Biden come November.
"You know, it's very interesting," she added, noting, "I expect nothing but the lowest bar for Donald Trump, and every single day he just grants my perception of him as as correct by his actions, by his words, by his horrible Truth Social that is failing."
The comedian proceeded to call Trump "the kind of person that is a grifter," as she labeled him "an evangelical preacher, to people who believe that [The Apprentice] was true."
"And [The Apprentice] was not true," she mentioned. "And Mark Burnett has tapes of him calling people every racist word in the world, telling women to get down on their knees."
"Mark Burnett owns the cash of all of Trump’s sickness, and he refuses to release it," O'Donnell claimed of the former Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group — who created the reality television starring the Republican politician, as well as Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? and Shark Tank. "And I think that's a sin."
O'Donnell doubled down on her worries for the country, including fears about "whether or not we'll ever have a democratic election again" should Trump "win the election."