OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > politics
TRUE CRIME NEWS

Convicted Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Tried to Block Teen Romance Rumors, Alleged Rehab Claims From Rape Trial: Court Docs

photo of Misty Roberts.
Source: facebook, louisiana state police

Convicted Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts attempted to block evidence of previous history of teen romance and rehab in her rape trial.

March 5 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET

In her explosive s-- crime trial, former Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts sought to ban testimony about rumors of relationships with teenagers and her rehab history.

The former 43-year-old mayor of DeRidder, La., was found guilty on Tuesday, March 3, of two felony s-- crimes — carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

After deliberating for less than an hour, a six-person jury convicted her of an incident that occurred in July 2024 and involved a 16-year-old boy.

Her lawyer, Todd Clemons, told the media that his client is "very, very disappointed" in the outcome, adding, "At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf."

image of The mayor resigned in late July 2024.
Source: FACEBOOK

The mayor resigned in late July 2024.

Roberts resigned in late July 2024, during her second term as DeRidder mayor, just five days before her initial arrest by Louisiana State Police.

The 16-year-old victim, a friend of Roberts' son, testified that he was heavily intoxicated when the sexual encounter happened during a July 2024 pool party at Roberts' home.

Prosecutors presented a photo from the party of Roberts in a bikini with the teen, calling it "lewd and lascivious."

image of The ex-mayor sought to ban testimony about rumors of relationships with teenagers and her rehab history.
Source: KPLC

The ex-mayor sought to ban testimony about rumors of relationships with teenagers and her rehab history.

Shortly after the incident, a DoorDash driver delivered emergency contraception (Plan B) to Roberts' home, according to testimony.

Roberts' defense filed a motion to block testimony about previously rumored inappropriate behavior with members of the Beauregard High School baseball team.

The motion also sought to exclude medical records along with any testimony about Roberts' rehabilitation before or after the 2024 allegations.

image of She faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.
Source: City of Derrider

She faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Court records obtained by the New York Post stated that Roberts' son and nephew allegedly filmed the scene and that the footage became the subject of a motion to block its introduction at trial, out of concern that it would sway the jury.

The motion also argued that the alleged video evidence implied prior inappropriate conduct and, therefore, should be inadmissible.

Roberts's defense sought to block an incriminating text she sent her ex-husband after the pool party, reading: "I f------ up."

The motion attempted to ban any testimony or evidence of Roberts' "purported rehab stints" for substance use or mental health reasons.

image of Misty Roberts is scheduled for sentencing on April 17.
Source: LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

Misty Roberts is scheduled for sentencing on April 17.

Court documents show Roberts planned to blame her alcohol consumption for her actions.

A defense motion filed on May 9, 2025, states that Roberts “will introduce testimony and evidence of her intoxicated or impaired condition (whether from medication or alcohol, involuntary or voluntary) at the time of the alleged July 2024 offenses.”

The motion suggests that this exempts her from all responsibility in the case.

Roberts, who has maintained her innocence throughout the trial and intends to appeal the verdict, is scheduled for sentencing on April 17.

She faces a maximum of 17 years in prison — up to 10 years for carnal knowledge and up to seven years for indecent behavior — as well as mandatory registration as a Tier 1 s-- offender.

