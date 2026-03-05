TRUE CRIME NEWS Convicted Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Tried to Block Teen Romance Rumors, Alleged Rehab Claims From Rape Trial: Court Docs Source: facebook, louisiana state police Convicted Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts attempted to block evidence of previous history of teen romance and rehab in her rape trial. Lesley Abravanel March 5 2026, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

In her explosive s-- crime trial, former Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts sought to ban testimony about rumors of relationships with teenagers and her rehab history. The former 43-year-old mayor of DeRidder, La., was found guilty on Tuesday, March 3, of two felony s-- crimes — carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. After deliberating for less than an hour, a six-person jury convicted her of an incident that occurred in July 2024 and involved a 16-year-old boy. Her lawyer, Todd Clemons, told the media that his client is "very, very disappointed" in the outcome, adding, "At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf."

Source: FACEBOOK The mayor resigned in late July 2024.

Roberts resigned in late July 2024, during her second term as DeRidder mayor, just five days before her initial arrest by Louisiana State Police. The 16-year-old victim, a friend of Roberts' son, testified that he was heavily intoxicated when the sexual encounter happened during a July 2024 pool party at Roberts' home. Prosecutors presented a photo from the party of Roberts in a bikini with the teen, calling it "lewd and lascivious."

Source: KPLC The ex-mayor sought to ban testimony about rumors of relationships with teenagers and her rehab history.

Shortly after the incident, a DoorDash driver delivered emergency contraception (Plan B) to Roberts' home, according to testimony. Roberts' defense filed a motion to block testimony about previously rumored inappropriate behavior with members of the Beauregard High School baseball team. The motion also sought to exclude medical records along with any testimony about Roberts' rehabilitation before or after the 2024 allegations.

Source: City of Derrider She faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Court records obtained by the New York Post stated that Roberts' son and nephew allegedly filmed the scene and that the footage became the subject of a motion to block its introduction at trial, out of concern that it would sway the jury. The motion also argued that the alleged video evidence implied prior inappropriate conduct and, therefore, should be inadmissible. Roberts's defense sought to block an incriminating text she sent her ex-husband after the pool party, reading: "I f------ up." The motion attempted to ban any testimony or evidence of Roberts' "purported rehab stints" for substance use or mental health reasons.

Source: LOUISIANA STATE POLICE Misty Roberts is scheduled for sentencing on April 17.