NEWS Denise Richards Divorce Drama: Cops Called After Reality Star Shows Up at Ex Aaron Phypers' Home, Claims He 'Put Down' Her Dog Source: MEGA Police were called to Aaron Phypers’ home after Denise Richards showed up to retrieve her dogs, claiming her ex had euthanized one of them without her consent. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Police were called to Aaron Phypers’ home after Denise Richards showed up to retrieve her dogs, claiming her ex had euthanized one of them without her permission. The Lost Hills Sheriff's Department responded to a call on Sunday, August 3, at 4:40 p.m. to the Calabasas home that Phypers lived in with his parents and brother after Richards unexpectedly showed up at the residence. However, police determined that they “did not have any evidence that a crime occurred,” according to a news outlet.

Denise Richards Was Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex

Source: MEGA Denise Richards claimed Aaron Phypers euthanized one of her dogs without her permission.

Richards — who has a temporary restraining order against her ex — “did not violate” the order by going into the property, per her divorce attorney Brett Berman. “On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission,” Berman told People. A source close to the situation called Richards’ euthanasia allegations “100 percent, absolutely false.” After hearing his ex “screaming and banging on the door to get inside,” Phypers reportedly exited through a side door to avoid violating a restraining order.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Married in 2018

Source: MEGA Phypers and Richards married in 2018.

Phypers and Richards were married from 2018 until their recent July 4 divorce filing. Phypers listed their date of separation as July 4, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Denise Richards Accused Aaron Phypers of Abuse

Source: MEGA Denise Richard claimed her ex physically abused her.

Court documents later revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accused her ex of physical abuse throughout their six-year marriage. "Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," the reality TV alum alleged in her filing. "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened."

Aaron Phypers Spoke Out Against Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers spoke out against the abuse allegations.