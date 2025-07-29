or
Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop With Nude Photos as Divorce Heats Up

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of stealing her laptop with nude photos.

July 29 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Denise Richardsdivorce from Aaron Phypers is continuing to get messier.

In court documents filed on July 28, Richards claimed Phypers disturbed “her peace,” as he has been “repeatedly violating the [temporary restraining order in place] by disseminating to numerous new organizations on multiple occasions … private information from my laptop (including text messages and nude photographs of me) that he stole.”

What Denise Richards Asked the Court to Do

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards asked for her laptop and cell phones to be returned.

She asked the judge to force her estranged husband to return her laptop with all of its pictures and recordings, as well as any cell phones he may have that are hers.

Richards also requested that Phypers is “prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."

Although the court gave her the temporary restraining order she requested against Phypers in July, Richards explained they did not grant her request for the devices, something she now feels she needs the court to do given his recent actions.

A Story Came Out With Private Text Messages and Photos 'Stolen by Aaron'

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards said Aaron Phypers gave an interview, where he admitted to opening her laptop and going through her text messages.

Richards also explained the day after she was granted the temporary restraining order, Phypers gave an interview to a media outlet where he said he opened her laptop and was going through her text messages. As a result, her attorney sent Phypers a notice with a warning to cease giving out any information and material from Richards’ laptop.

A few days later, Richards said another story was released, which featured private text messages and photos “that were stolen by Aaron” from her laptop.

She detailed that the photos in the story included “a picture of me with my b----- completely exposed and another picture of my b-------. Another picture in the article is a picture of my phone being held by Aaron’s hand with my private text messages.”

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Is 'In Extreme Distress'

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards said Aaron Phypers told a news outlet he found 107 'raunchy text messages' on her phone.

Richards claimed Phypers told the outlet he had found 107 “raunchy text messages” on her phone.

“I am in extreme distress and greatly disturbed since Aaron has been repeatedly disseminating private text messages stolen from my laptop after the TRO has been issued and I have warned him numerous times not to disseminate any information from my cell phone or laptop,” she elaborated. “Aaron accessing my private information on my laptop and disseminating the information is not only abuse and a violation of the TRO, but the disseminating of nude photographs is a criminal act.”

Denise and Aaron's Accusations Against Each Other

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of abuse.

As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He has requested spousal support, his power tools and his motorcycle.

Since the filing, Richards has accused him of abuse. For his part, he claims she cheated on him.

