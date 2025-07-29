Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop With Nude Photos as Divorce Heats Up

In court documents filed on July 28, Richards claimed Phypers disturbed “her peace,” as he has been “repeatedly violating the [temporary restraining order in place] by disseminating to numerous new organizations on multiple occasions … private information from my laptop (including text messages and nude photographs of me) that he stole.”

She asked the judge to force her estranged husband to return her laptop with all of its pictures and recordings, as well as any cell phones he may have that are hers.

Richards also requested that Phypers is “prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."

Although the court gave her the temporary restraining order she requested against Phypers in July, Richards explained they did not grant her request for the devices, something she now feels she needs the court to do given his recent actions.