Denise Richards Sparks 'Cause for Concern' After Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Accused Her of Drug Use, Expert Claims

"When noticeable changes in behavior, emotional state, or personality occur, it may indicate underlying challenges that are not immediately visible from an outside perspective," Ashley Murry, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer at Sana Lake Recovery, exclusively told OK!. "In cases where these changes are accompanied by substance use — such as allegations involving Denice Richards — they can signal legitimate cause for concern. Reality television often blurs the line between authentic personal struggles and content crafted for entertainment, leaving viewers to speculate about what is truly happening."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been in the public eye for many years, leaving her susceptible to constant headlines about her life and relationships.

"Living under constant public scrutiny can feel like existing in a fishbowl, and assumptions from others only make that experience more challenging," Murry added.