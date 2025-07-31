Denise Richards Sparks 'Cause for Concern' After Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Accused Her of Drug Use, Expert Claims
Is Denise Richards okay?
After Aaron Phypers accused his ex-wife of cheating, drug use and physical abuse, an expert found several behaviors in the actress that point to addiction.
"When noticeable changes in behavior, emotional state, or personality occur, it may indicate underlying challenges that are not immediately visible from an outside perspective," Ashley Murry, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer at Sana Lake Recovery, exclusively told OK!. "In cases where these changes are accompanied by substance use — such as allegations involving Denice Richards — they can signal legitimate cause for concern. Reality television often blurs the line between authentic personal struggles and content crafted for entertainment, leaving viewers to speculate about what is truly happening."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been in the public eye for many years, leaving her susceptible to constant headlines about her life and relationships.
"Living under constant public scrutiny can feel like existing in a fishbowl, and assumptions from others only make that experience more challenging," Murry added.
On July 20, Phypers — who co-parents daughter Eloise, 14, with Richards — accused the star of being addicted to Vicodin and said she needs an "intervention."
"For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls 'Vitamin D' or 'white chestnuts'), mixed with Adderall and tequila," he claimed in a letter to friends and family. "Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She's no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter."
Richards’ divorce attorney, Brett Berman, denied the allegations in a statement to a news outlet.
"In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties’ marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole," the statement read. "These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace."
Berman continued, "We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards’ stolen cell phone and laptop but, he continues to do so. Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court."
Phypers clapped back with an aggressive response, rebutting Berman’s remarks.
"Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous 'upside-down jacket' moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage," he asserted, referencing a viral moment when she wore her jacket upside-down. "We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony — 'Stop it. I know what you are doing.'"
Richards and Phypers were together for over eight years and got married in 2018. The businessman filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" on July 7.
The reality star was previously wed to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.