Presley Gerber Death Investigation: Cops Questioning Rehab Patients in Search of Drugs That Allegedly Killed Him

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Police are reportedly questioning patients at the luxury rehab facility where Presley Gerber died in hopes of finding the source of the alleged drugs that killed him.

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Police Are Looking Into Source of Alleged Drugs

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21, that the probe was in its early stages, though the first step was determining whether Gerber took drugs and where he got them. Authorities are also looking into whether the substances were prescribed or if he got them from an outside source.

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Presley Gerber Died While at Luxury Rehab Facility

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber reportedly checked into the rehab facility hours before his death on September 19.

Interviews have reportedly been conducted with patients at the rehab facility, but police still believe no foul play was involved, according to the source. No suspects have been named, and the case remains ongoing. As OK! previously reported, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died while at Resolutions Living’s rehabilitation home on Sunday, September 20. Authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive male suffering cardiac arrest at around 9:35 a.m. A dispatch call was made shortly afterward, alerting first responders that reports of a suspected overdose occurred at the same address.

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Presley Gerber's Official Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's cause of death and manner has yet to be determined.

Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving measures, but the model was pronounced dead just ten minutes later. An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death were deferred. Santa Monica police detectives are reportedly investigating the tragic passing as a suspected overdose, while additional records list cardiac arrest.

Presley Gerber Checked Into Rehab Hours Before His Death

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber had 'not been doing well' before his death, according to sources.