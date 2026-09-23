Presley Gerber Death Investigation: Cops Questioning Rehab Patients in Search of Drugs That Allegedly Killed Him
Sept. 23 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Police are reportedly questioning patients at the luxury rehab facility where Presley Gerber died in hopes of finding the source of the alleged drugs that killed him.
Police Are Looking Into Source of Alleged Drugs
Sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21, that the probe was in its early stages, though the first step was determining whether Gerber took drugs and where he got them.
Authorities are also looking into whether the substances were prescribed or if he got them from an outside source.
Presley Gerber Died While at Luxury Rehab Facility
Interviews have reportedly been conducted with patients at the rehab facility, but police still believe no foul play was involved, according to the source. No suspects have been named, and the case remains ongoing.
As OK! previously reported, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died while at Resolutions Living’s rehabilitation home on Sunday, September 20.
Authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive male suffering cardiac arrest at around 9:35 a.m. A dispatch call was made shortly afterward, alerting first responders that reports of a suspected overdose occurred at the same address.
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Presley Gerber's Official Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy
Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving measures, but the model was pronounced dead just ten minutes later.
An autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death were deferred.
Santa Monica police detectives are reportedly investigating the tragic passing as a suspected overdose, while additional records list cardiac arrest.
Presley Gerber Checked Into Rehab Hours Before His Death
Presley, who was open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, reportedly checked himself into the facility hours before his death on Saturday, September 19, because "he knew he needed help."
"He had not been doing well," a source told Page Six on September 21. "He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person."
The insider explained that Presley "seemed a little off in recent weeks... something was just not there."
"Energetically, he didn’t seem like himself," they added, pointing out that Presley "felt like he was lacking purpose in his life" and "hadn't really found his place."
Despite the challenging time, the insider said Presley wanted "so badly to be free of his addictions."
A seperate source hinted that Presley "did not appear sober" when he arrived at the Santa Monica-based facility.