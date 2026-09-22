Presley Gerber 'Did Not Appear' Sober When He Checked Himself Into Rehab Hours Before His Death: Source

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Presley Gerber reportedly struggled with substance abuse until his death, as a source claimed the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "did not appear sober" when he arrived at a Santa Monica-based rehab facility the evening of Saturday, September 19.

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Presley Gerber Died on September 20

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Presley sought help at Resolutions Living’s rehabilitation home, where he died one day later on Sunday, September 20, TMZ stated. As OK! previously reported, authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive male suffering cardiac arrest at around 9:35 a.m. A dispatch call was made shortly afterward notifying first responders there was a suspected overdose that occurred at the same address.

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Presley Gerber Was Pronounced Dead on the Scene

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at 27 on September 20.

Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving measures, but Presley was pronounced dead just ten minutes later. His cause and manner of death is still pending, though Presley's family has been told he died as a result of an apparent overdose, sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21.

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Presley Gerber 'Had Not Been Doing Well,' Says Source

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram A source said Presley Gerber 'knew he needed help.'

Presley, who was open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, reportedly checked himself into the facility because "he knew he needed help." "He had not been doing well," a source told Page Six on September 21. "He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person." The source explained that Presley "seemed a little off in recent weeks... something was just not there."

Presley Gerber Didn't 'Seem Like Himself'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber wanted 'so badly to be free of his addictions,' an insider shared.