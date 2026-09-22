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Presley Gerber 'Did Not Appear' Sober When He Checked Himself Into Rehab Hours Before His Death: Source

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber 'did not appear sober' when checking into a rehab facility the day before his death.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber reportedly struggled with substance abuse until his death, as a source claimed the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "did not appear sober" when he arrived at a Santa Monica-based rehab facility the evening of Saturday, September 19.

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Presley Gerber Died on September 20

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Photo of Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Presley sought help at Resolutions Living’s rehabilitation home, where he died one day later on Sunday, September 20, TMZ stated.

As OK! previously reported, authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive male suffering cardiac arrest at around 9:35 a.m. A dispatch call was made shortly afterward notifying first responders there was a suspected overdose that occurred at the same address.

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Presley Gerber Was Pronounced Dead on the Scene

Photo of Presley Gerber died at 27 on September 20.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died at 27 on September 20.

Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving measures, but Presley was pronounced dead just ten minutes later.

His cause and manner of death is still pending, though Presley's family has been told he died as a result of an apparent overdose, sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21.

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Presley Gerber 'Had Not Been Doing Well,' Says Source

Photo of Sources said that Presley Gerber 'knew he needed help.'
Source: @presleygerber/Instagram

A source said Presley Gerber 'knew he needed help.'

Presley, who was open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, reportedly checked himself into the facility because "he knew he needed help."

"He had not been doing well," a source told Page Six on September 21. "He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person."

The source explained that Presley "seemed a little off in recent weeks... something was just not there."

Presley Gerber Didn't 'Seem Like Himself'

Photo of Presley Gerber wanted 'so badly to be free of his addictions,' according to insiders.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber wanted 'so badly to be free of his addictions,' an insider shared.

"Energetically, he didn’t seem like himself," they added, highlighting that Presley "felt like he was lacking purpose in his life" and "hadn't really found his place."

Despite the struggles, the insider said Presley wanted "so badly to be free of his addictions."

Presley spoke about the pressures of growing up in the spotlight during his last public appearance at a mental health-focused event in Malibu, Calif., in June.

“The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself,” he told the audience.

During the event, he also spoke about how turning 23 marked a breaking point after years of taking various medications. After coming off the medications, he was able to distinguish his internal voices from what he considered his authentic self.

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