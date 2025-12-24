or
Rob Reiner Bombshell: Cops Visited Director's Home 'on Many Occasions' Over the Last Decade Before He Was Allegedly Murdered by Son Nick

Photo of Nick Reiner and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Police visited Rob and Michele Reiner's Los Angeles home 'on many occasions' in the last decade leading up to their alleged murders by their son, Nick Reiner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

Police responded to multiple calls at Rob and Michele Reiner’s Brentwood mansion in the last decade leading up to their alleged murders by their son, Nick Reiner, said a source close to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“There's been quite a few calls for service at the Reiner house,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, December 23. “The West LA division of LAPD was summoned to that home on many occasions.”

Police Were Dispatched to Rob Reiner's Home Multiple Times

Photo of Police responded to calls made from Rob Reiner's Brentwood mansion at least six times since 2013.
Source: MEGA

Police responded to calls made from Rob Reiner's Brentwood mansion at least six times since 2013.

According to LAPD records obtained by the outlet, authorities were dispatched to the family’s $13.5 million property at least six times: once in 2013, 2014, 2017, twice in 2019, and on December 14, the day of the Reiners murders.

The events that necessitated a police response varied from alleged family violence to welfare and mental checks. The most recent call before the pair's murder was received on September 27, 2019, around 4:24 p.m., and given the category “919M” for a mental health-related check on a male subject.

Police Responded to a Welfare Check in 2019

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered brutally stabbed in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered brutally stabbed in this Los Angeles mansion on December 14.

Earlier that year, police responded on February 25 after they were called to perform a welfare check at 9:51 p.m.

“Brentwood is a fairly quiet neighborhood. You don't generally get a lot of calls for service at a home,” the insider told the outlet. “In this case, the officers had a recollection that they responded to the home on numerous occasions. It was significant, the number of times they visited that home.”

Rob Reiner

Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Were Discovered on December 14

Photo of Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with Rob and Michele Reiner's murder on December 14.
Source: Build Series/Instagram

Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with Rob and Michele Reiner's murder on December 14.

Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14. Their daughter Romy discovered the When Harry Met Sally... filmmaker's body, before paramedics realized the photographer had also been fatally wounded.

Hours later, the couple's 32-year-old son was arrested and charged in connection with their deaths after authorities tracked him to a Santa Monica hotel roughly 20 miles from the scene.

Nick Reiner Was Charged With First-Degree Murder

Photo of Nick Reiner was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The Being Charlie writer, who was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia before the stabbings, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

Romy and her other brother, Jake, broke their silence on their parents' brutal murder on December 17, asking for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they wrote in a statement. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

