Rob and Michele Reiner Died Within 'Minutes' After Sustaining 'Multiple Sharp Force Injuries,' Death Certificate Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, died within “minutes” after their brutal stabbings, according to new details revealed in their death certificates. Rob and Michele died of “multiple sharp force injuries” inside their Los Angeles home on December 14. The injuries were caused "with [a] knife, by another,” and were alive for “minutes” before succumbing to their injuries, according to a death certificate obtained by a news outlet. The When Harry Met Sally... filmmaker's body was found first at 3:45 p.m., while Michele, who was listed as “widow,” was discovered at 3:46 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Have Since Been Cremated

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies have been cremated.

Their bodies were repatriated on December 19 and have since been cremated. The couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with their deaths hours after their murder on December 14. The writer was located at a Santa Monica hotel nearly five hours after the bodies of his parents were discovered, about 20 miles away from the couple's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Rob and Michele Reiner's Death

Source: MEGA The couple's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested hours after their deaths.

Nick, who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, was described as "tweaked out" by hotel staff, with his shower reportedly being found "full of blood." The Being Charlie filmmaker currently faces two counts of first-degree murder and may face the death penalty or life without parole.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Newly-Changed Prescription Caused 'Erratic' Behavior

Source: @jakereiner/Facebook; MEGA Nick Reiner was recently prescribed medication that caused 'erratic' behavior.

OK! previously reported that Nick was recently prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous." The prescription change happened about “three to four weeks” before the tragedy, and medical professionals struggled to find a solution, which a source said was complicated by Nick’s substance abuse issues. "Nick was out of his head," the insider said of the situation.

Nick Reiner's Siblings Broke Their Silence on Their Parents' Deaths

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake, broke their silence for the first time on their parent's deaths on December 17.