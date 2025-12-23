Rob and Michele Reiner Died Within 'Minutes' After Sustaining 'Multiple Sharp Force Injuries,' Death Certificate Reveals
Dec. 23 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, died within “minutes” after their brutal stabbings, according to new details revealed in their death certificates.
Rob and Michele died of “multiple sharp force injuries” inside their Los Angeles home on December 14. The injuries were caused "with [a] knife, by another,” and were alive for “minutes” before succumbing to their injuries, according to a death certificate obtained by a news outlet.
The When Harry Met Sally... filmmaker's body was found first at 3:45 p.m., while Michele, who was listed as “widow,” was discovered at 3:46 p.m.
Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Have Since Been Cremated
Their bodies were repatriated on December 19 and have since been cremated.
The couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with their deaths hours after their murder on December 14.
The writer was located at a Santa Monica hotel nearly five hours after the bodies of his parents were discovered, about 20 miles away from the couple's estate.
Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Rob and Michele Reiner's Death
Nick, who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, was described as "tweaked out" by hotel staff, with his shower reportedly being found "full of blood."
The Being Charlie filmmaker currently faces two counts of first-degree murder and may face the death penalty or life without parole.
Nick Reiner's Newly-Changed Prescription Caused 'Erratic' Behavior
OK! previously reported that Nick was recently prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous."
The prescription change happened about “three to four weeks” before the tragedy, and medical professionals struggled to find a solution, which a source said was complicated by Nick’s substance abuse issues.
"Nick was out of his head," the insider said of the situation.
Nick Reiner's Siblings Broke Their Silence on Their Parents' Deaths
Nick's two other siblings, Romy and Jake, spoke out on their parents for the first time on December 17, asking for privacy as they process their parents’ death.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they shared. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," added the siblings, who didn't mention Nick in their message.