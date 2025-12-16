or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Was Missing 'for Hours' After Parents' Brutal Slashing in Los Angeles Home

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick seemingly fled the scene of their murder and was missing 'for hours' following their brutal murder in their Los Angeles home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s son Nick was missing “for hours” following the brutal slaying of the Hollywood filmmaker and his wife on Sunday, December 14.

Nick, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of his parents, allegedly fled the scene, as he was unaccounted for in the hours following the murder, a news outlet reported on Monday, December 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Missing for 'Hours'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner was missing for 'hours' following the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was missing for 'hours' following the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

His sister, Romy, discovered the bodies of their parents with laceration wounds to their necks on December 14 and alerted authorities to consider her brother as a suspect because she considered him “dangerous.”

The incident reportedly took place following a heated argument between the couple and their son at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the evening prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were found by their daughter, Romy.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were found by their daughter, Romy.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement after the news broke. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.

Nick has long battled substance abuse and mental health issues. The father-son duo collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote based on his own experiences with addiction.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Hinted at Turbulent Relationship

Photo of Nick Reiner hinted at his relationship with his father being rocky as a child.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner hinted at his relationship with his father being rocky as a child.

During the press run, the family members hinted at their turbulent relationship and admitted they grew closer while working together.

“I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” explained the When Harry Met Sally filmmaker, who directed the project.

Rob and Nick Reiner Collaborated on 2015 Film 'Being Charlie'

Photo of Nick Reiner confessed he 'didn't bond a lot' with his father as a child.
Source: @BUILD Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner confessed he 'didn't bond a lot' with his father as a child.

As for Nick, he confessed they "didn't bond a lot" when he was a child.

Nick continued, “He really liked baseball, I like basketball and he could watch that with my brother, baseball. But when I saw him do that [directing], it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, like he really knows a lot.’ And it made me feel closer to him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.