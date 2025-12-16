Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Was Missing 'for Hours' After Parents' Brutal Slashing in Los Angeles Home

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s son Nick was missing “for hours” following the brutal slaying of the Hollywood filmmaker and his wife on Sunday, December 14. Nick, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of his parents, allegedly fled the scene, as he was unaccounted for in the hours following the murder, a news outlet reported on Monday, December 15.

Nick Reiner Was Missing for 'Hours'

Nick Reiner was missing for 'hours' following the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

His sister, Romy, discovered the bodies of their parents with laceration wounds to their necks on December 14 and alerted authorities to consider her brother as a suspect because she considered him “dangerous.” The incident reportedly took place following a heated argument between the couple and their son at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the evening prior.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's bodies were found by their daughter, Romy.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement after the news broke. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68. Nick has long battled substance abuse and mental health issues. The father-son duo collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote based on his own experiences with addiction.

Nick Reiner Hinted at Turbulent Relationship

Nick Reiner hinted at his relationship with his father being rocky as a child.

During the press run, the family members hinted at their turbulent relationship and admitted they grew closer while working together. “I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” explained the When Harry Met Sally filmmaker, who directed the project.

Rob and Nick Reiner Collaborated on 2015 Film 'Being Charlie'

Nick Reiner confessed he 'didn't bond a lot' with his father as a child.