Article continues below advertisement
Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Faces Possible Death Penalty If Convicted of Murdering Parents in Brutal Stabbing

Photo of Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA; JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's son Nick Reiner could face the death penalty if convicted of the filmmaker and his wife's brutal murders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s son Nick Reiner could face the death penalty if convicted of his parents’ murders.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, that Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of his parents in their Los Angeles home. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Possibly Faces Death Penalty

Photo of Nick Reiner was charged with the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was charged with the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” Hochman said at a press conference. “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to Parents' Murder

Photo of The bodies of Rob and Michele Reiner were found by their daughter, Romy, on December 14.
Source: MEGA

The bodies of Rob and Michele Reiner were found by their daughter, Romy, on December 14.

Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering Rob and Michele on Sunday, December 14, after their bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy, in their Los Angeles home. Romy alerted authorities at around 3:30 p.m. local time and identified her brother as a possible suspect.

Nick was unaccounted for more than five hours before police traced him roughly 20 miles away from his parents’ home near downtown Los Angeles. The Being Charlie writer allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at around 4 a.m. on December 14, shortly after police believe he killed his parents.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Missing For Hours After Murders

Photo of Nick Reiner was missing for more than five hours after his parents' bodies were discovered.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner was missing for more than five hours after his parents' bodies were discovered.

Hotel staff reportedly described Nick as "tweaked out," and his hotel room shower was allegedly discovered “full of blood.” After being questioned, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Sources at the time claimed that Nick had been acting erratically while attending Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with his family the night before, causing his parents to leave the event early.

Nick Reiner Was Reportedly Acting Erratically

Image of Nick Reiner worried guests at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook

Nick Reiner worried guests at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told a news outlet, adding that Nick and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the festivities.

A separate source revealed that the When Harry Met Sally… filmmaker intentionally invited his son to the party because he wanted to “keep an eye on him” due to mental health concerns. Eyewitnesses at the party claimed Nick displayed “anti-social behavior” and made guests feel uncomfortable by staring at them.

