TRUE CRIME NEWS Could Ghislaine Maxwell Walk Free? Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator 'on the Verge' of Cutting Pardon Deal Amid Privileged Prison Stay Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to traffick young women and children. Rebecca Friedman May 15 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years behind bars at a Texas prison, but could she walk free far sooner than expected? The convicted co-conspirator of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein is said to be "on the verge of cutting a dramatic deal to secure a pardon and freedom," according to RadarOnline.com. The news outlet cited sources claiming Maxwell has been begging her sister to send "emails" and "stuff" to an attorney helping the 64-year-old with her appeal.

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Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly 'on the verge' of securing a pardon deal.

The message also referenced a "spigot" drying up, which insiders suggested to be in reference to the Department of Justice's release of documents related to Epstein's trafficking investigation earlier this year. Sources allege there's a "good chance" Maxwell now has even more information from the Epstein files to implicate several rich and powerful men, who are reportedly desperate to keep their past a secret. In response to reports of Maxwell being "on the verge" of cutting a deal to walk free, her brother, Ian, declared: "Until the outcome of her petition is known, there is absolutely no point in Ghislaine wasting time or energy even thinking about a pardon."

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Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of living a privileged life in prison.

If Maxwell doesn't receive a pardon, she's projected to be freed in 2037. By then, she'll be in her late 70s. Despite more than a decade to go behind bars, Maxwell has been accused of living a rather privileged life for a prisoner. The former girlfriend of Epstein — who died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial for trafficking in August 2019 — is serving her lengthy sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Here, she's said to be receiving special treatment.

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'Every Inmate l've Heard From Is Upset She's Here'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's closest confidante and once-girlfriend.

Past fellow inmates of Maxwell recently spoke out to claim they were punished for speaking negatively about the British madame to members of the press. "Every inmate l’ve heard from is upset she’s here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime. She helped find, groom, and traffick [sic] children for Epstein," one former prisoner's message to a reporter read, per court documents.

Donald Trump Doesn't Rule Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon 'in or Out'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.