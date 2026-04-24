Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Shocked' Some Republicans Are Supporting Donald Trump Pardoning Jeffrey Epstein's 'Main Abuser' Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is shocked by some GOP colleagues' willingness to consider pardon of 'serial abuser' Ghislaine Maxwell. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has voiced strong opposition to the possibility of a pardon for Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, expressing shock and fierce criticism as some Republican lawmakers reportedly considered endorsing a pardon in exchange for Maxwell's cooperation. Greene, who has broken with President Donald Trump over his administration's handling of the Epstein files, among other things, argued that Maxwell might be motivated by a desire for a pardon while simultaneously calling for full transparency and the release of all Epstein-related documents. “I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell,” she wrote on X on Friday, April 24.

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I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell.



The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein and they say she is a… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 24, 2026 Source: @mtgreenee/X Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for s-- trafficking.

“The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein, and they say she is a serial liar,” she continued. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for s-- trafficking. As of August 2025, she was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison camp (often called a "country club" or "Club Fed" facility) in Bryan, Texas, after previously being held at a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Fla. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer recently confirmed that the committee is "split" on whether to support a pardon in exchange for Maxwell's full cooperation and testimony in the ongoing Epstein investigation.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer friends with Donald Trump.

Maxwell previously invoked her Fifth Amendment right before the committee, but her lawyer has stated she would speak "fully and honestly" if granted clemency. “If Trump gives her a pardon, it sets up a very potential quid pro quo. She will owe Trump and she will lie to protect people he [sic] ask her to,” Greene continued. “Instead, the DOJ and local prosecutors with jurisdiction should be prosecuting the rich, powerful elites who raped and trafficked these brave survivors when they were just teenagers and young, vulnerable women. Why is this so complicated???” she asked.

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Source: MEGA Greene has criticized the administration's reluctance to release the Epstein files.

Greene has criticized the administration's reluctance to release the Epstein files and raised concerns about Maxwell's motives regarding a pardon. Other high-ranking Republicans, such as Speaker Mike Johnson, have also expressed wariness, stating they would have a "great pause" about granting a pardon to a convicted s-- trafficker. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse have condemned reports of a potential pardon as a "profound, insulting and deep betrayal.”

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell sent a USB drive to the U.S. Department of Justice.