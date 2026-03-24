New CBS Contributor Floats Shocking Theory About Jeffrey Epstein: 'So Obvious' He 'Didn't Kill Himself' 

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New CBS News contributor and podcaster Andrew Huberman joins the majority of Americans who believe that it was "so obvious" dead financier Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide. Huberman, a neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, expressed skepticism regarding the circumstances of Epstein's death in 2019, joining a segment of public figures who question the official medical examiner's ruling on the Monday, March 23 episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Huberman was one of 19 new experts brought on by the network's controversial new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, as part of a strategy to "widen the aperture" of the stories and voices featured on the network, which has been struggling under her tenure.

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Source: @clubrandom/youtube Andrew Huberman claims Jeffrey Epstein 'was killed' in prison.

“He was killed,” Huberman said. “It’s so obvious he was killed and didn’t kill himself.” Huberman noted that two suicides — one by an Epstein victim and another by Al Seckel, who was married to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister — were particularly shady. “It very well could be that that these deaths are legitimately suspicious,” Maher commented. Huberman noted that the "part that makes no sense" to him was how people overlooked Epstein's history, specifically his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting a minor, which Huberman argued should have made him "radioactive" long before his 2019 arrest.

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Source: @clubrandom/youtube Bill Maher and Andrew Huberman discussed Jeffrey Epstein on his podcast.

Maher and Huberman, host of the "Huberman Lab" podcast, which is frequently ranked among the top health and fitness podcasts globally, also discussed why high-achieving individuals in science and finance — whom Maher jokingly referred to as "dweeby"— might have been drawn into Epstein’s circle. “I can’t believe I have to explain this to everybody. He’s a p---, okay,” Maher said. “There are people in this world — a lot of them who are very achievement-oriented, shall we say, in their field, which is either science or finance — who have zero clue how to get a female human into bed.”

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Source: Department of Justice New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging

“Oh, so you think these guys were just too dweeby to get l---,” Huberman interjected. “Correct,” Maher said. New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging. This conclusion was reaffirmed by several federal investigations, including a 2023 Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General report and a 2025 FBI review.

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.