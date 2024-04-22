Country Thunder Festival Announces 5 New Concerts Across the U.S. and Canada: See the Epic Lineup

Country Thunder Music Festival began in 1996 and has since become an exciting event country music fans look forward to. Past acts have included Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Clint Black, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney.

“Programming an historic event like Country Thunder can be challenging,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals. “We always want to create a lineup that appeals to the widest audience possible. We know who our fans love, and we consistently bring those artists, but we also want to broaden musical horizons, and I think we achieved that this year with this lineup.”