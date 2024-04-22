Country Thunder Festival Announces 5 New Concerts Across the U.S. and Canada: See the Epic Lineup
If you're a country music fan — or just a music lover — then you're in luck! Country Thunder Festival kicked off its summer festival season on April 21 with live performances by Eric Church, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. But if you weren't able to catch these epic concerts, then don't worry, as five additional camping festivals are scheduled until October 2024.
Check out the dates below to see if you can catch any of these concert series.
· Saskatchewan, Canada: July 11-14 with performances by Luke Combs, Nickelback, Dallas Smith, Jackson Dean, Josh Ross, Gary Allan, Tenille Arts, Lonestar, Shenandoah, and more.
· Genoa City, Wisconsin: July 18-21 with performances by Eric Church, Nickelback, Lainey Wilson, Koe Wetzel, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.
· Alberta, Canada: August 16-18 with performances by Luke Combs, Dallas Smith, Hardy, The Reklaws, Elle King, Flatland Cavalry, and more.
· Bristol, TN: June 28-29 with performances by Cody Johnson, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Priscilla Block, and more.
· Kissimmee, FL: on October 18- 20 with performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block, and more that will soon be announced.
Country Thunder Music Festival began in 1996 and has since become an exciting event country music fans look forward to. Past acts have included Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Clint Black, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney.
“Programming an historic event like Country Thunder can be challenging,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals. “We always want to create a lineup that appeals to the widest audience possible. We know who our fans love, and we consistently bring those artists, but we also want to broaden musical horizons, and I think we achieved that this year with this lineup.”
Wilson and Jelly Roll have been making headlines for their successful careers as of late.
At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Jelly Roll took home a slew of awards.
"What I'm emotional about is in that last year you have changed my life in a way I would have never thought my life would be changed," the singer said through tears.
"Thank you to CMT, man. I couldn't believe it y'all gave me a chance last year," he said during his second speech of the night. "I came back this year on fire, baby! I'm having one of the greatest nights of my life!"
"It's important that I stand up here tonight and represent those that are looking for second chances," he concluded.
For more information, click here: https://www.countrythunder.com.