Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Pose on 2024 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet After Emergency Landing: Watch

jelly roll wife bunnie xo pose cmas pp
Source: @CMT/X
By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, were able to get to the 2024 CMT Music Awards after experiencing travel issues en route to Austin, Texas, just a few days before the star-studded event.

jelly roll wife bunnie xo pose cmas pp
Source: @CMT/X

The pair were able to grace the red carpet at the event.

jelly roll wife bunnie xo pose cmas
Source: mega

The duo met in 2015.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty shared the scary details on TikTok on Thursday, April 4. Bunnie said they were mid-flight when it was revealed there was an issue with the aircraft.

"When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote in the short video.

"CMT I swear we're coming," she added in the caption, followed by a crying emoji.

jelly roll wife bunnie xo pose cmas
Source: mega

Jelly Roll is performing at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Bunnie later made sure to inform her fans she and the country star were safe and sound.

"We landed but might have to get back on the same plane," she said.

Not only is Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, nominated for three awards — Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year, but his wife is also taking on a new role.

"Surprise! I’ve been holding a secret in! I am @cmt‘s official backstage correspondent for the award show! 😭 I can’t tell you how honored I am to join the CMT family! Make sure you tune in as I take over the next 48 hrs! 🎙️👱‍♀️ Thanks CMT for the amazing opportunity 🥹🙏🏼," Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, captioned a few photos via Instagram.

jelly roll wife bunnie xo pose cmas
Source: mega

The couple almost didn't make it to the ceremony due to an emergency landing.

Jelly Roll, 39, previously accepted two major awards at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

"My mama always told me I had a face for radio, baby!" Jelly Roll told the crowd. "I never would have dreamed I would be one of the voices coming through your radio, and to be the Best New Country Artist and represent country music, and the Best New Pop Artist — you don't know what this means to a kid like me!"

"I was thinking about it," he continued. "What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year at iHeartRadio's awards? It means that God will always use the least likely messenger with the biggest message, every single time! You can take it to the bank, baby!"

