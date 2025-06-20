Courteney Cox Pokes Fun at Justin Bieber's Viral 'Standing on Business' Quote: Watch the Funny Clip
Courteney Cox poked a little fun at Justin Bieber following his "standing on business" quote going viral.
A few days after the singer angrily ranted at a pesky paparazzi, the actress posted a video in which she mouthed along the words to Bieber's audio, in which he said, "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"
In the mom-of-one's Instagram clip, she was sitting in a chair and holding up a bottle of her Homecourt Surface Cleaner while a hairstylist was dyeing her roots.
Courteney Cox Uses Justin Bieber's 'Standing on Business' Quote
"@justinbieber we’re both standing on business," the Friends alum captioned the funny post, which was "liked" by longtime pal Jennifer Aniston and racked up over 1 million views in just 12 hours.
Fans loved the joke, with one person commenting, "This is my favorite reel you’ve posted 😂😂."
"She’s gotta be the funniest person ever 😭," a second admirer penned, while a third wrote, "ICONIC GIRL❤️😂."
As OK! previously reported, Bieber's quote stemmed from his heated encounter with a photographer on June 12 in Malibu, Calif.
After the paparazzi refused to leave the pop star alone per his requests, the vocalist yelled, "Get out of my f-------- face!"
"Stop asking me how it’s going," Bieber continued. "Get out of here."
Justin Bieber Lashed Out at Paparazzi
The Canada native was then asked if he was worried about being deported, to which the father-of-one replied, "I'm a real man with a real family... and you're really in front of my face."
After more back and forth, Bieber stated with hand gestures, "You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"
The Singer Poked Fun at His Viral Moment
The music artist is aware of the interaction making the rounds online, as on Wednesday, June 18, he uploaded an Instagram Story featuring Myia B Music's "Stand on Business" song.
He shared two more posts: one with the tune "Standing on Business" by Soulja Rilla playing in the background and another where followers could hear "Dat Business" by Fredo Bang.
Justin Bieber's Anger Issues
In another upload, Bieber acknowledged he's trying to work on his problems.
"People keep telling me to heal. Don’y you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues," he spilled. "I tried to do the work my whole life to be like people who told me I needed to be fixed like them."
"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am," the star continued. "Jesus his the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?"