Courteney Cox Pokes Fun at Justin Bieber's Viral 'Standing on Business' Quote: Watch the Funny Clip

Courteney Cox poked a little fun at Justin Bieber following his "standing on business" quote going viral.

A few days after the singer angrily ranted at a pesky paparazzi, the actress posted a video in which she mouthed along the words to Bieber's audio, in which he said, "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

In the mom-of-one's Instagram clip, she was sitting in a chair and holding up a bottle of her Homecourt Surface Cleaner while a hairstylist was dyeing her roots.