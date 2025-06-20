or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Courteney Cox
OK LogoNEWS

Courteney Cox Pokes Fun at Justin Bieber's Viral 'Standing on Business' Quote: Watch the Funny Clip

Composite photo of Courteney Cox and Justin Bieber
Source: @courteneycox/instagram;@pagesix/youtube

Courteney Cox's fans loved her funny video.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courteney Cox poked a little fun at Justin Bieber following his "standing on business" quote going viral.

A few days after the singer angrily ranted at a pesky paparazzi, the actress posted a video in which she mouthed along the words to Bieber's audio, in which he said, "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

In the mom-of-one's Instagram clip, she was sitting in a chair and holding up a bottle of her Homecourt Surface Cleaner while a hairstylist was dyeing her roots.

Article continues below advertisement

Courteney Cox Uses Justin Bieber's 'Standing on Business' Quote

courteney cox pokes fun justin bieber
Source: @courteneycox/instagram

Courteney Cox joined the social media trend that uses Justin Bieber's viral quote.

"@justinbieber we’re both standing on business," the Friends alum captioned the funny post, which was "liked" by longtime pal Jennifer Aniston and racked up over 1 million views in just 12 hours.

Fans loved the joke, with one person commenting, "This is my favorite reel you’ve posted 😂😂."

"She’s gotta be the funniest person ever 😭," a second admirer penned, while a third wrote, "ICONIC GIRL❤️😂."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bieber's quote stemmed from his heated encounter with a photographer on June 12 in Malibu, Calif.

After the paparazzi refused to leave the pop star alone per his requests, the vocalist yelled, "Get out of my f-------- face!"

"Stop asking me how it’s going," Bieber continued. "Get out of here."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Lashed Out at Paparazzi

MORE ON:
Courteney Cox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Canada native was then asked if he was worried about being deported, to which the father-of-one replied, "I'm a real man with a real family... and you're really in front of my face."

After more back and forth, Bieber stated with hand gestures, "You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Poked Fun at His Viral Moment

courteney cox pokes fun justin bieber viral quote watch
Source: @eechoooooo/x

The singer made fun of himself a few days after going viral.

The music artist is aware of the interaction making the rounds online, as on Wednesday, June 18, he uploaded an Instagram Story featuring Myia B Music's "Stand on Business" song.

He shared two more posts: one with the tune "Standing on Business" by Soulja Rilla playing in the background and another where followers could hear "Dat Business" by Fredo Bang.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's Anger Issues

courteney cox pokes fun justin bieber viral quote watch
Source: mega

The dad-of-one acknowledged he has 'anger issues' in a candid post.

In another upload, Bieber acknowledged he's trying to work on his problems.

"People keep telling me to heal. Don’y you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues," he spilled. "I tried to do the work my whole life to be like people who told me I needed to be fixed like them."

"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am," the star continued. "Jesus his the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.