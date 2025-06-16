'Broken' Justin Bieber Harshly Cuts Off Friend as Singer Admits He Has 'Anger Issues' Amid Concerns About His Well-Being
Justin Bieber is no longer hiding his feelings from anyone.
While spamming social media over the weekend and into Monday, June 16, the "Sorry" singer shared screenshots of a text message conversation showing him cutting off a friend amid growing concerns for Bieber's well-being.
Justin Bieber Declares Friendship Is 'Officially Over'
"I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through," the 31-year-old said to his now ex-pal, noting: "Asking a traumatized person to not be traumatized is simply mean."
In response, the friend said he wasn't "used to someone lashing out at" them, clarifying, "it’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger."
Bieber didn't like that reply, as he declared: "Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries."
Continuing to slam the person, the "Peaches" singer confessed, "I thought you were a p----. Which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt."
"This confirms you were the p---- I always thought you were," he added before following up with a middle finger emoji and asking the individual to "please leave me alone now."
The friend tried to understand how he was being a "p----," though Bieber simply concluded: "Blocking you now."
- Justin Bieber Admits He Does Things He's 'Not Proud of' Amid Concerns Over His Well-Being: 'I Am Flawed'
- Justin Bieber Admits He Feels a Lot of 'Hate' From All the 'Hurt' He's Experienced: 'I Have Been Drowning'
- Justin Bieber Admits He Has 'Anger Issues' and 'Hates' Himself Sometimes in New Confession: 'I Change Myself to Please People'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin Bieber Admits He Has 'Anger Issues'
After uploading his text message conversation, Bieber shared two additional posts — one of which featured himself seemingly smoking weed — before posting a lengthy message venting about his internal struggles.
"People keep telling me to heal. Don’y you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like people who told me I needed to be fixed like them," he expressed.
Justin — who celebrated his first Father's Day on Sunday roughly 10 months after welcoming his and wife Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues —said this effort has only made him "more tired and more angry."
"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus his the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?" he concluded.