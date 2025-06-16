'Broken' Justin Bieber Harshly Cuts Off Friend as Singer Admits He Has 'Anger Issues' Amid Concerns About His Well-Being

While spamming social media over the weekend and into Monday, June 16, the "Sorry" singer shared screenshots of a text message conversation showing him cutting off a friend amid growing concerns for Bieber's well-being .

"I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through," the 31-year-old said to his now ex-pal, noting: "Asking a traumatized person to not be traumatized is simply mean."

In response, the friend said he wasn't "used to someone lashing out at" them, clarifying, "it’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger."

Bieber didn't like that reply, as he declared: "Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries."