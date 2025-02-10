or
Courtney Stodden Spills Out of Her Bikini Top While Dancing Around to Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Win: Photos

Photo of Courtney Stodden
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden opted to wear a bikini instead of a football jersey for the big game.

By:

Feb. 10 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden wore some very unusual attire while cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

To watch the Sunday, February 9, game from her home, the star slipped on a jade green string bikini and a pair of seafoam green lace-up heels.

courtney stodden bikini top dancing celebrate philadelphia eagles super bowl win photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden rocked a green string bikini to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

"Now that I know it’s not soccer, I’m ready for some touchdowns and tailgates… but let’s be real, I’m just here for the halftime show and snacks 🍺🏈🍿 #SuperBowlVibes #HalftimeHottie #kansascitychiefs #philladelphiaeagles," she captioned her Instagram photos, which showed her relaxing and posing on the couch.

Stodden had her blonde locks styled down and put eye black on her face.

courtney stodden bikini top dancing celebrate philadelphia eagles super bowl win photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The model put eye black on her face and wore heels to watch the game from home.

Stodden, 30, updated fans with her reactions as she watched the game, praising SZA when she came out for the halftime show during Kendrick Lamar's performance.

She also shouted "touchdown!" after the Eagles scored, writing on top of her Instagram Story video, "Eagles got another touchdown! Y'all — whoever I support wins. I swear."

Later on, the social media star filmed herself dancing to "Da' Dip" by Freak Nasty in the kitchen, turning her body around to show off her tattoos.

"Wait for it," she captioned the clip, which eventually featured her husband, Jared Safier, 42, coming into frame and dancing without realizing at first that he was being recorded, causing him to laugh.

courtney stodden bikini top dancing celebrate philadelphia eagles super bowl win photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The reality star danced around her kitchen after the Eagles won against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple married in December 2024 in a "last-minute" ceremony at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif., around six months after the movie director popped the question.

"We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date. We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it,'" the reality star shared in an interview of having the realization while both of their families were in town for Thanksgiving.

courtney stodden bikini top dancing celebrate philadelphia eagles super bowl win photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Stodden's husband, Jared Safier, also joined in on the fun.

"It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, 'Are you guys crazy?' and we’re like, 'Yeah!' It just felt like the right time," Stodden gushed. "I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together."

Stodden first rose to fame in 2011 when at 16 years old, she married actor Doug Hutchison, then 51.

The two were married for less than three years before splitting up, but in 2014, they reconciled. However, Stodden filed for divorce in 2018, with the split being finalized in 2020.

