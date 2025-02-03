or
Courtney Stodden Stuns in Spicy Red Bikini as Husband Jared Safier Massages Her Legs in Steamy Video: See Photos

Photo of Courtney Stodden.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden never fails to stun in a skimpy bikini!

Feb. 3 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden found time to relax after opening up about how the Los Angeles wildfires affected her mental health.

The blonde beauty shared several photos of herself in two different swimsuit styles via Instagram over the weekend while spending time poolside with her husband, Jared Safier, whom she tied the knot with two months ago during a "last-minute" wedding ceremony.

courtney stodden bikini red blue husband jared safier massages photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The reality television star nearly spilled out of her swimsuit during a recent pool day.

"#sundayfunday," Stodden captioned a February 2 upload, as she struck various poses while lounging on a large shaded pool float in a cleavage-baring red bikini.

The 30-year-old — who first made headlines for marrying Doug Hutchison in 2011, when she was 16 and he was 50 — nearly spilled out of her bathing suit top as she read a book with sunglasses on and was eventually joined by her adorable tiny white dog.

courtney stodden bikini red blue husband jared safier massages photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden posed for photos with her dog.

In one of the photos included in the Instagram carousel of images, Stodden's husband, 42, could be seen holding up two full glasses of mimosas in the air with a large smile spread across his face.

On Sunday, the "Pleasure" singer also uploaded a video to her Instagram Story of Safier intimately massaging her legs.

courtney stodden bikini red blue husband jared safier massages photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden snapped mirror selfies in a blue bikini.

Courtney Stodden

One day prior, the reality television star shared stunning snaps of herself by her pool — this time sporting a cheeky blue bikini and wearing her hair in a messy bun.

"Flooding your February feed with bikini pics 🤪💙 #sorrynotsorry," Stodden wrote as she flaunted her backside in the steamy photo.

courtney stodden bikini red blue husband jared safier massages photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden's husband massaged her legs in a steamy video.

In a separate post on Saturday, February 1, the Celebrity Big Brother alum snapped a couple mirror selfies as she poured out of her bikini top and smirked at the camera while showing off her toned stomach.

"It’s hot out 🥵☀️ Happy February, folks! 💙 #selfie #poolday #february #feelslikesummer," she penned.

courtney stodden bikini red blue husband jared safier massages photos
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden tied the knot with her husband, Jared Safier, in December 2024.

Stodden's weekend by her pool comes after she opened up about suffering from anxiety as a result of the destructive wildfires that tore through L.A. and destroyed many celebrity-filled communities.

"I was really hoping 2025 would be a fresh start — full of joy and good things. The holidays should’ve been a time of celebration, but instead, they felt like a lot of stress. I mean, I just got married and moved into my first home — huge milestones!" she began in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Stodden explained: "But even with all that, it’s come with its challenges. The fires have kept me on edge, and I haven’t fully been able to catch my breath after moving around from rental to rental (all of my adult life). It’s been so hard to watch, and it’s impossible to ignore the constant threat."

"I already deal with anxiety, so now with the uncertainty, I'm constantly in that fight-or-flight mode, feeling like I can never fully settle or feel peace at home," she admitted. "I just really hope things start to get better. ❤️‍ prayers to all Angelino's affected by this tragic event."

