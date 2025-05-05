Courtney Stodden Claps Back at Body Shamers: 'If You Can't Vibe, We Can't Ride'
Courtney Stodden clapped back at critics who commented on her body, making it clear she will not stand for it.
In a video on Instagram, Stodden appeared makeup-free, showing off her tattoos as she used a vape.
“The only thing wide about me is my mouth — so let me use it: Our bodies are so torn apart by people hiding behind their devises [sic] — it’s honestly eww!!!!” Stodden shared in the caption for the clip. “I don’t vibe with women who do not support other women. Our bodies are all different. They come in different shapes and sizes— if you can’t vibe, we can’t ride.”
“Share the love you butterfly,” Stodden noted, adding the hashtag “body confidence.”
As OK! reported in March, this isn’t the first time Stodden is speaking up regarding those who have criticized her.
In Impact X Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, an ABC News documentary Stodden was the subject of, she talked about her mental health and how she almost took her own life.
Chrissy Teigen, who posted multiple times about Stodden on Twitter in 2011 and 2012, previously wrote, “What drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks.”
As if that wasn’t bad enough, Teigen tweeted saying her “Friday Fantasy” was for Stodden to take a “dirt nap," in addition to telling her to “go to sleep forever.”
In the documentary, Stodden revealed things got so bad she had a "letter written."
“I remember my last thought was… maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to me,” Stodden said of Teigen, revealing the star had a big impact on her almost taking her life.
“I know she’s saying it was from alcohol or whatever she’s saying it was from,” Stodden added regarding Teigen’s posts. “Saying this to a child when you’re the queen of Twitter — it was so much.”
Teigen ended up apologizing for the tweets years later when the messages surfaced. “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately, but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," the model, who lost multiple brand deals over the post, wrote.
Stodden previously addressed Teigen, telling The Daily Beast, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”
Stodden became a tabloid fixture when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when she was only 16. She ended up divorcing him in 2020. Looking back at her younger self, she said she wants to “grab” her and “give her a hug.”