Courtney Stodden Claps Back at Body Shamers: 'If You Can't Vibe, We Can't Ride'

Courtney Stodden clapped back at body shamers, stating, 'If you can't vibe, we can't ride.'

Courtney Stodden clapped back at critics who commented on her body, making it clear she will not stand for it.

Courtney Stodden said she doesn't 'vibe with women who do not support other women.'

In a video on Instagram, Stodden appeared makeup-free, showing off her tattoos as she used a vape.

“The only thing wide about me is my mouth — so let me use it: Our bodies are so torn apart by people hiding behind their devises [sic] — it’s honestly eww!!!!” Stodden shared in the caption for the clip. “I don’t vibe with women who do not support other women. Our bodies are all different. They come in different shapes and sizes— if you can’t vibe, we can’t ride.”

“Share the love you butterfly,” Stodden noted, adding the hashtag “body confidence.”