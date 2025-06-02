or
Courtney Stodden Hides Her Private Part While Gushing Over 'Survivor' Marilyn Monroe in Salacious Bed Photo

Courtney Stodden posed nearly naked in bed as she gushed over Marilyn Monroe, who died in 1962.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden is baring it all!

In a new photo, the model, 30, gushed over Marilyn Monroe and how much she loves the actress, who died at the age of 36 in 1962.

Letting It All Go

"Happy 99th Birthday to the iconic Marilyn Monroe 💫💗 A woman who was beauty and brilliance wrapped in one. Forced into marriage at 16, she broke free — but the weight of her past never left her. Still, she rose. Again and again. She fought through pain, pressure, and public scrutiny with unmatched grace. Marilyn wasn’t just a star — she was a survivor," she captioned the photo of herself in which she tried to cover herself up in her sheet alongside her pups.

She added, "A reminder that women are resilient, powerful, and unstoppable. Forever in our hearts, forever inspiring 💕FEAT Cartier 🐶🐾 & Harry Winston 🐶🐾#MarilynMonroe #WomensStrength #Resilience #FemininePower #Icon #99."

Cellulite Is Cool!

The blonde babe recently made headlines for defending her gorgeous body from the haters.

“Ah, cellulite — just one of the millions of normal, beautiful things about women’s bodies that sends fragile little men into full meltdown mode,” she wrote.

“It’s wild how 90% of us rock it, yet it’s always some sad potato-shaped keyboard warrior trying to act like he’s got a say,” Stodden continued. “Newsflash: women’s bodies aren’t made for your ridiculous approval — that’s reserved for your little blow-up doll. Now kiss my sweet aaaaaaaa$$$$$$$.”

Stodden, who is married to Jared Safier, also revealed a big change: she is going au naturel now!

“I started getting lip filler at 17,” the star wrote. “Back then, I truly believed I had to change myself to be accepted — even by me.”

“I didn’t give myself the chance to love who I really was,” she continued. “I was chasing perfection, running from insecurity, and hiding behind enhancements.”

Stodden, who got married to Doug Hutchinson at 16 years old before they split, gave some good advice to others who might be struggling with body image.

“I’ve learned that real confidence isn’t in what we add, but in what we choose to embrace,” Stodden shared. “To anyone who feels like they need to change to be enough: you don’t. You already are.”

Stodden ended her personal message by hashtagging a series of motivational affirmations, including “self-love,” “confidence,” “healing journey” and “authenticity.”

