"Happy 99th Birthday to the iconic Marilyn Monroe 💫💗 A woman who was beauty and brilliance wrapped in one. Forced into marriage at 16, she broke free — but the weight of her past never left her. Still, she rose. Again and again. She fought through pain, pressure, and public scrutiny with unmatched grace. Marilyn wasn’t just a star — she was a survivor," she captioned the photo of herself in which she tried to cover herself up in her sheet alongside her pups.

She added, "A reminder that women are resilient, powerful, and unstoppable. Forever in our hearts, forever inspiring 💕FEAT Cartier 🐶🐾 & Harry Winston 🐶🐾#MarilynMonroe #WomensStrength #Resilience #FemininePower #Icon #99."