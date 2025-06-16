Courtney Stodden Poses Naked in the Shower on Father's Day to Tease Baby Plans With Husband Jared Safier: See the Sultry Photo

While plenty of fans complimented Stodden's beauty, countless people raved over the idea of the Celebrity Big Brother alum becoming a mother.

"Do you want kids? I think I remember you used to talk about wanting to be a mother one day. Hope that's not too personal❤️," one person wrote, to which the singer shared, "yes. It’s been hard. The journey has been very toxic and traumatic but there is always time to try again❤️ iykyk."

In 2016, Stodden suffered a miscarriage during her marriage to ex-husband Doug Hutchinson.