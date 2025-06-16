or
Courtney Stodden Poses Naked in the Shower on Father's Day to Tease Baby Plans With Husband Jared Safier: See the Sultry Photo

Two photos of Courtney Stodden
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier are contemplating becoming parents.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden sent pulses racing with her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, June 15, the model marked Father's Day by sharing a thought — and a photo — she had while in the shower.

"Maybe it’s time to turn @jaredsafier into a Dad 😏💦," she cheekily began her caption, referring to husband Jared Safier.

Courtney Stodden's Shower Snap

courtney stodden naked shower
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

Courtney Stodden posted a photo from the shower on Father's Day while contemplating having a baby with husband Jared Safier.

"But while I’m out here manifesting, let me take a moment to honor the men who already wear that title with pride — who show up, love hard, lead with heart, and actually know what it means to be a real Dad," the star's message continued. "💪 Happy Father’s Day to the ones who make it count. 🖤🔥 #FathersDay #RealMenRealDads #Respect."

Safier, 43, took notice of his wife's post, replying in the comments section, "DOWN!! LET'S HAVE A BABY!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍." Stodden responded to his comment, "@jaredsafier 👀."

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier Talk Baby Plans

courtney stodden poses naked shower
Source: @courtneyastodden/instagram

The filmmaker was on board with expanding their family.

While plenty of fans complimented Stodden's beauty, countless people raved over the idea of the Celebrity Big Brother alum becoming a mother.

"Do you want kids? I think I remember you used to talk about wanting to be a mother one day. Hope that's not too personal❤️," one person wrote, to which the singer shared, "yes. It’s been hard. The journey has been very toxic and traumatic but there is always time to try again❤️ iykyk."

In 2016, Stodden suffered a miscarriage during her marriage to ex-husband Doug Hutchinson.

courtney stodden poses naked shower baby plans husband jared safier photo
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram;@courtneyastodden/instagram

'I just felt like I was supposed to be with him,' Stodden recalled of first meeting Safier.

As OK! reported, Stodden married Hutchinson in 2011 when she was 16 and the actor was 50. The on-off romance came to an end for good when they separated in 2017.

When the divorce was finalized in 2020, Stodden said she was "taken advantage of" and "groomed" by Hutchinson.

"He was extremely emotionally abusive to me," the reality star spilled in a past interview. "At times physical, but mostly emotionally abusive, because I think that’s the ultimate power a groomer has over a child, is that emotional abuse and control."

The Spouses Married in a 'Last-Minute' Wedding in 2024

courtney stodden poses naked shower baby plans husband jared safier photo
Source: @jaredsafier/instagram

In April, the couple celebrated their 4-month anniversary with a trip to Disneyland.

Stodden went on to find love with Safier, whom she married in December 2024 in a "last-minute" wedding.

In a previous interview, the blonde bombshell recalled how she knew they were meant to be when they first met while working on a project together.

"I just felt like, if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me," she gushed. "It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling. I felt like this is just where I need to be."

Added Stodden, "It’s weird, but I just felt like I was supposed to be with him, and I am supposed to just be with him, and everything is effortlessly, chaotically working out."

