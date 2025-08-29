Courtney Stodden Stuns in Slinky Top While Celebrating Her First 'Alcohol-Free' Birthday Since She Was 17: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden celebrated her 31st birthday by face-planting into a cake — and looked stunning while doing it! On Friday, August 29, the model shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself playfully smashing her face into the pretty treat. Moments before, though, she embraced the decadent dessert by taking the tiara from its top and placing it on her head.

Courtney Stodden Face-Plants Into Her Birthday Cake

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Sparkles flew everywhere as the model blew out her candles.

She also added a video of herself blowing out the cake’s candles to her official Instagram page. As she exhaled, glitter went everywhere, resulting in it getting stuck to her lips, hair and just about every body part the sparkly decoration touched. The blonde beauty dazzled in a sultry silver top for the magic moment, wearing her straight locks down and adding some glam touches like a swipe of pink lip gloss.

'First Alcohol-Free Birthday!'

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden said it was her first alcohol-free birthday since she was 17 years old.

The star captioned her post with a reflective statement about it being the first birthday she has celebrated sober from alcohol since she was 17 years old, when she was married to Doug Hutchison, whom she's accused of abuse. “Today I’m 31.1st alcohol-free birthday since turning 17!!!” Stodden exclaimed. “If I could talk to the girl I was at 21 and honestly, to anyone out there who feels lost right now... this is what I’d say: You will get out. The control, the fear, the heartbreak... it won’t last forever.”

'You Are Beautiful, You Always Were'

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram The 31-year-old advised her fans in a lengthy Instagram message to always trust their intuition.

“I know you feel invisible. Like nobody sees you. But you’re not fading away... you’re getting ready to grow into someone powerful,” she elaborated. “The pain you’re carrying isn’t weakness. It’s the fire that’s going to save your life. The people who hurt you never deserved you. And the ones who are meant for you... they’ll show up when the time is right.” Stodden, who's now happily married to Jared Safier, advised her fans that “your gut is your truth,” urging them not to feel at fault for being the victim of “abuse,” adding that feeling incomplete didn’t mean they were “broken” or “crazy.” “You are a good soul who will one day tell your story, and people will listen. Learn to love yourself the way you always deserved to be loved,” she continued. “You’re beautiful. You always were. And remember this!!! You are nobody’s property. You belong to YOU.”

'I Survived What Should Have Destroyed Me'

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden revealed she was choosing sobriety in July.