Courtney Stodden Stuns in Busty Top as She Declares She's Gone 1 Week Without Alcohol: Photo
Courtney Stodden is celebrating a big win in her journey to sobriety!
The model and TV personality took to Instagram to mark her first full week without alcohol.
In a mirror selfie snapped from her bathroom, Stodden rocked a brown sports bra and light blue lounge pants, showing off her toned abs and signature curves.
Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle, and her tattoos peeked through in all the right places.
“1 week no alcohol! 🥹 Week 2… I’m coming for you 💪🏻 #healing,” she wrote alongside the snap.
Support came pouring in from her followers, many of whom are on their own recovery journeys.
“You got this girl <3 I have 81 days today and it’s been so worth it ❤️ keep it up! I’m proud of you!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You’re crushing it!!! 🔥🙌.”
“You’ve got this! I’ll be three years sober in November. Best decision I ever made!” a third shared.
“GREAT WORK BABE!!!! :),” someone else added.
One person wrote: “Amazing job, Courtney! You've conquered so much, this will just be another obstacle that you overcome!”
The milestone comes shortly after Stodden revealed she was cutting alcohol out of her life for good.
In a powerful post, she explained her decision to walk away from booze and focus on recovery.
- Courtney Stodden Breaks Down as She Attempts to Not Drink Alcohol for the Second Day in a Row: Photo
- 'I Am Enough': Courtney Stodden Reveals She Completely 'Dissolved' Her Lip Filler in Makeup-Free Snap
- Courtney Stodden Sizzles in Red-Hot Bathing Suit as She Reflects on 'Battling' Her Body for 'Years': Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she wrote.
“Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she continued.
Now, she’s determined to take back control.
“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary,” Stodden said.
Just two days into her sobriety, she gave fans a raw look into her emotional world. Wearing pajamas, she posted a tearful selfie on her Instagram Story.
“Pray for me today, cyber sisters. 2nd day no alcohol — but temptations will be all around once I get to where I’m going — ahem — an event 🦋,” she wrote.
She later shared a “72 hrs no alcohol: UPDATE,” admitting she was feeling “emotional” while “realizing a lot of things.”
“When I was 16 years old, I was placed in a world I was not ready for. And Doug [Hutchinson], my 51-year-old husband, he drank, and he taught me how to drink. And he would drink bottles and bottles and bottles of alcohol and would abuse me, and so I started drinking. I learned from my groomer how to drink," Stodden shared in a candid Instagram video.