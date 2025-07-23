or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Courtney Stodden
OK LogoNEWS

Courtney Stodden Stuns in Busty Top as She Declares She's Gone 1 Week Without Alcohol: Photo

courtney stodden busty top sober week
Source: MEGA; @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden showed off her curves in a busty top while celebrating one week of sobriety.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is celebrating a big win in her journey to sobriety!

Article continues below advertisement

The model and TV personality took to Instagram to mark her first full week without alcohol.

In a mirror selfie snapped from her bathroom, Stodden rocked a brown sports bra and light blue lounge pants, showing off her toned abs and signature curves.

Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle, and her tattoos peeked through in all the right places.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Courtney Stodden proudly hit her 1-week sober milestone.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden proudly hit her 1-week sober milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

“1 week no alcohol! 🥹🩵 Week 2… I’m coming for you 💪🏻 #healing,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Support came pouring in from her followers, many of whom are on their own recovery journeys.

“You got this girl <3 I have 81 days today and it’s been so worth it ❤️ keep it up! I’m proud of you!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You’re crushing it!!! 🔥🙌.”

“You’ve got this! I’ll be three years sober in November. Best decision I ever made!” a third shared.

“GREAT WORK BABE!!!! :),” someone else added.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote: “Amazing job, Courtney! You've conquered so much, this will just be another obstacle that you overcome!”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The milestone comes shortly after Stodden revealed she was cutting alcohol out of her life for good.

In a powerful post, she explained her decision to walk away from booze and focus on recovery.

MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she wrote.

Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model shared honest updates about her alcohol struggles online.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The model shared honest updates about her alcohol struggles online.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she’s determined to take back control.

“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary,” Stodden said.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days into her sobriety, she gave fans a raw look into her emotional world. Wearing pajamas, she posted a tearful selfie on her Instagram Story.

“Pray for me today, cyber sisters. 2nd day no alcohol — but temptations will be all around once I get to where I’m going — ahem — an event 🦋,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The TV personality revealed that her ex-husband introduced her to alcohol when she was 16 years old.
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The TV personality revealed that her ex-husband introduced her to alcohol when she was 16 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement
image of Courtney Stodden is choosing strength and self-love.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden is choosing strength and self-love.

She later shared a “72 hrs no alcohol: UPDATE,” admitting she was feeling “emotional” while “realizing a lot of things.”

“When I was 16 years old, I was placed in a world I was not ready for. And Doug [Hutchinson], my 51-year-old husband, he drank, and he taught me how to drink. And he would drink bottles and bottles and bottles of alcohol and would abuse me, and so I started drinking. I learned from my groomer how to drink," Stodden shared in a candid Instagram video.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.