OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Courtney Stodden
Courtney Stodden Strips Down in Bubble Bath While Admitting Sobriety Slip: Photo

Photo of Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA; @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden wasn't afraid of showing skin, stripping down into a sudsy, bubble bath while admitting she broke her sobriety over the holiday season.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden bared it all in a bubble bath while sharing a candid confession with fans.

“you guys i was doing so well. the holidays got me in a chokehold and i ended up in the bathtub with chardonnay,” Stodden, 31, who announced in July she nixed alcohol, captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, December 29.

Courtney Stodden Bared it All in Bathtub

Photo of Courtney Stodden turned heads as she posed in a cozy bubble bath.
Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden turned heads as she posed in a cozy bubble bath.

In the snap, the influencer wore her blonde hair in a loose top knot, flaunting major cleavage as she raised her glass for the selfie. In another photo, Stodden captured the bath tray stacked with wine and candles, her legs playfully peeking out through the soap suds.

“kinda sad about it because i really was doing good without a drink but this is real life sometimes,” she continued. “i hope the holidays were kind to you and i hope the new year is softer.💕💕💕.”

Fans Reacted to Courtney Stodden's Sobriety Slip

Photo of Fans encouraged Courtney Stodden to stay strong amid the sobriety slip.
Source: MEGA

Fans encouraged Courtney Stodden to stay strong amid the sobriety slip.

Stodden’s post was filled with positivity, prompting fans to leave an outpouring of supportive messages.

“Love you babe, be gentle with yourself 🩷 the holidays can be hard and even still you’ve made amazing progress. Proud of you always,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden Was Encouraged to 'Give Herself Grace'

Photo of Courtney Stodden was encouraged to 'give herself grace' despite her recent relapse.
Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden was encouraged to 'give herself grace' despite her recent relapse.

Meanwhile, another follower said, “It’s ok. Relapses are normal and a good check-in for your long term goals. You got this. You are the same strong, amazing, heartful lady you were before the wine. ❤️."

“Give yourself grace. It’s one day at a time for a reason. You are human, and humans slip up. That drink was just a bump in the road. Tomorrow is a new day, a new beginning and another chance to start over again. Love you. 🖤,” a third added.

Over the summer, Stodden revealed why she was parting ways with drinking.

“Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you,” Courtney wrote in a post on Instagram July 15. “It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately.”

“I’m done letting it control me,” she continued. “I’m done feeling sick and ashamed. I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength.”

It Was a Big Year for Courtney Stodden

Photo of Courtney Stodden served as an executive producer for a Lifetime movie, which depicted her marriage at 16.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden served as an executive producer for a Lifetime movie, which depicted her marriage at 16.

It’s been a milestone year for Stodden, who took on the role of executive producer for a Lifetime movie, chronicling her marriage at 16 to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong,” she exclusively told OK! in October about documenting her experience. "'All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening.”

