Courtney Stodden Stuns in Busty Bikini Thirst Trap: See the Sizzling Photos

Courtney Stodden turned heads in a red, white and blue bikini that showed off her famous curves. “I feel so mature this Veterans Day 🇺🇸 #salute,” Stodden, 31, captured a carousel of snaps posted on Wednesday, November 11.

Courtney Stodden Marked Veterans Day With Bikini Photos

Courtney Stodden turned heads in a red, blue and white bikini.

In the series of photos, the influencer flaunted her figure in a two-piece bikini, pairing a red top with red-and-white striped bottoms as she posed in front of a jacuzzi. “The hottest 🇺🇸🔥,” one fan added. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wow you’re SO beautiful! I wish I was half that pretty!!! You go girl!❤️.” “You are an absolute goddess,” a third chimed.

Courtney Stodden Recently Underwent Rhinoplasty

Courtney Stodden showed off the results of her rhinoplasty last month.

Stodden is feeling herself these days, revealing she recently had both a septoplasty and rhinoplasty last month. "Got my nose fixed and immediately lost interest in 99% of people. 'CHOKE' is out if you need closure. #selflove❤️," she captioned the photo on October 27, referring to her new single. She previously soft-launched the plastic surgery decision earlier that month, going as far as to tag her doctor.

Courtney Stodden Didn't 'Gatekeep' Her Plastic Surgery

Courtney Stodden had the 'easiest recovery process' when it came to her rhinoplasty.

"NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team," she gushed in the caption, posting a selfie in a beige bikini as her nose healed. "I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal." "I can breathe so much better. I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me," she added. "#septoplasty #rhinoplasty #recovery #selflove."

Courtney Stodden Marked Major Personal Milestone

Courtney Stodden went through a 'decade of therapy' after her marriage at 16.