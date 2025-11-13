Courtney Stodden Stuns in Busty Bikini Thirst Trap: See the Sizzling Photos
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Courtney Stodden turned heads in a red, white and blue bikini that showed off her famous curves.
“I feel so mature this Veterans Day 🇺🇸 #salute,” Stodden, 31, captured a carousel of snaps posted on Wednesday, November 11.
Courtney Stodden Marked Veterans Day With Bikini Photos
In the series of photos, the influencer flaunted her figure in a two-piece bikini, pairing a red top with red-and-white striped bottoms as she posed in front of a jacuzzi.
“The hottest 🇺🇸🔥,” one fan added.
Meanwhile, another user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wow you’re SO beautiful! I wish I was half that pretty!!! You go girl!❤️.”
“You are an absolute goddess,” a third chimed.
Courtney Stodden Recently Underwent Rhinoplasty
Stodden is feeling herself these days, revealing she recently had both a septoplasty and rhinoplasty last month. "Got my nose fixed and immediately lost interest in 99% of people. 'CHOKE' is out if you need closure. #selflove❤️," she captioned the photo on October 27, referring to her new single.
She previously soft-launched the plastic surgery decision earlier that month, going as far as to tag her doctor.
Courtney Stodden Didn't 'Gatekeep' Her Plastic Surgery
"NO GATEKEEPING HERE ✨ This has been the easiest recovery process thank you so much @drgarymotykie and the entire team," she gushed in the caption, posting a selfie in a beige bikini as her nose healed. "I feel so amazing just one week post-op. I can’t wait to get the cast off for the big reveal."
"I can breathe so much better. I literally can smell everything so everybody better smell really good if you’re around me," she added. "#septoplasty #rhinoplasty #recovery #selflove."
Courtney Stodden Marked Major Personal Milestone
Beyond her cosmetic updates, Stodden marked a major personal milestone as executive producer of the Lifetime movie I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story, which told the story of her marriage at 16 to 51-year-old Doug Hutchison.
“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong,” she exclusively told OK! about the film-making experience. "'All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening.”
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story is streaming now.