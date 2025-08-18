or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Courtney Stodden
OK LogoNEWS

Courtney Stodden Supports Chrissy Teigen's 'With Love, Meghan' Appearance Years After Messy Feud

Photo of Courtney Stodden and Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden is leaving her drama with Chrissy Teigen in the past. She defended the chef’s latest appearance on 'With Love, Meghan' years after their feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is leaving her drama with Chrissy Teigen in the past. The influencer defended the chef’s latest appearance on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show years after their headline-making feud.

“I’ve been getting a lot of people asking me how I feel about Meghan Markle having Chrissy Teigen on [With] Love Meghan, her new cooking show,” Stodden, 30, said in an Instagram video posted on Friday, August 15. “My response is I do not believe people should be bullying Chrissy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Addressed Chrissy Teigen

Photo of Courtney Stodden addressed Chrissy Teigen's history of bullying.
Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden addressed Chrissy Teigen's history of bullying.

“Have we learned anything?” she continued. “Two wrongs do not make a right.”

Stodden implied that she’s spoken about this subject in a past post and alluded to Teigen, 39, seeing the message on her Instagram Story.

“I decide[d] to reach out to Chrissy on DM and tell her that I’m here if she ever wants to talk and I do not believe people should be bullying her and she shouldn’t be listening to anyone who’s bullying her,” Stodden said. “She has completely ignored me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Ended Her Message Optimistically

Photo of Courtney Stodden ended her message optimistically.
Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden ended her message optimistically.

Stodden ended the message by adding an optimistic caption to her followers. “Once upon a time, I was the punchline. People told me to end my life. I was called names, mocked, bullied — not just by strangers, but by people with platforms. And yet… I’m still here. Alive,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “Thriving. Laughing. Here’s my message: never let someone else’s cruelty define you. Wear your scars like a crown. Your pain can be your superpower 👑💋 #StillHere #SurvivorEnergy #PainIntoPower”

MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden's Feud Went Viral in 2011

Photo of Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden's feud hit headlines in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden's feud hit headlines in 2011.

Stodden and Teigen’s feud made headlines in 2011. At the time, Stodden was 16 years old and married to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. Stodden claimed that Teigen sent horrible messages to her, and her mental health suffered as a result.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden, now 30, told The Daily Beast in May 2021. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

Chrissy Teigen Issued a Public Apology

Photo of Chrissy Teigen later addressed a public apology to Courtney Stodden.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen later addressed a public apology to Courtney Stodden.

After the DMs were leaked, Teigen issued a public apology to Stodden.

“Not a lot of people who are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote via X in May 2021. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.”

The Cravings author said she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed” about her past messages.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney,” she said. “I hope you can heal now, knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.