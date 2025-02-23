Courtney Stodden's Thirst Traps: See the Sizzling Photos
Courtney Stodden's skimpy bikini had fans in a tizzy.
"Now that I know it's not soccer, I'm ready for some touchdowns and tailgates… but let's be real, I'm just here for the halftime show and snacks 🍺🏈🍿 #SuperBowlVibes #HalftimeHottie #kansascitychiefs #philladelphiaeagles," she captioned the post.
In the photoset, the blonde beauty slipped into a jade green string bikini and a pair of lace-up heels while lounging on the couch.
Mirror Mirror on the Wall
"Blonde, bold, and dripping with confidence. ✨ Don't let anyone get in your way Stoddenista🥳😈 #BlondeAmbition #VibesOnPoint #SelfLove, @b2vsalon @partysnack," Stodden wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie, showing off her leopard print bra with black accent that embraced her bust.
No Blues Here
The 30-year-old model showcased her eye-popping proportions in a triangle bikini top and matching high leg bottom.
She wrote, "It's hot out 🥵☀️ Happy February, folks! 💙 #selfie #poolday #february #feelslikesummer."
Ready for Summer
Stodden strutted poolside while seductively posing in a powder blue bikini, with its sleek design highlighting her sculpted physique.
"Winter in the city👙❄️ #westcoast," she captioned the sizzling snap.
Just Married
After her marriage to Jared Safier in December 2024, Stodden captured a mirror photo emphasizing her assets in a black nightgown. She also shared a sneak peek of her wedding garter around her toned leg in the "wedding night selfie."
Popping Out
Stodden enticingly showed off her voluptuous form in a black outfit while in a beach getaway in Malibu, Calif.
"'Be brave. Do it even if your ankles shake, because they will' @rosemcgowan 👑 #mindset," she shared in the caption.
Bold Look
In September 2024, Stodden served a daring display of her assets in a plunging dusty rose bra with black floral lace design and a crisscross strap. She also sported a black seamless bottom to complete her bold look.
Busty Balloons
For her 30th birthday photos, Stodden posed in her birthday suit, using two balloons to barely cover her private areas.
"Dirty 30 #birthdaygirl 🎈🎈," she cheekily captioned the photoset.
Bikini Babe
Stodden was one bounce away from a wardrobe malfunction when she sported a teeny tiny red bikini top and matching bottom while basking in the sun during a beach trip.
Relaxation Time
Stodden sizzled in a daring, bust-enhancing bikini top and bottom while soaking up the sun on a pool lounge chair. She complemented her look with a pair of silver gladiator sandals.
"What's your ple@sure? #sun #bikini," she asked her followers.