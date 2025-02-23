or
Courtney Stodden's Thirst Traps: See the Sizzling Photos

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden’s sizzling snaps have her followers constantly exclaiming, 'Ooh la la.'

Feb. 23 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden watched the big game in a daring bikini.

Courtney Stodden's skimpy bikini had fans in a tizzy.

"Now that I know it's not soccer, I'm ready for some touchdowns and tailgates… but let's be real, I'm just here for the halftime show and snacks 🍺🏈🍿 #SuperBowlVibes #HalftimeHottie #kansascitychiefs #philladelphiaeagles," she captioned the post.

In the photoset, the blonde beauty slipped into a jade green string bikini and a pair of lace-up heels while lounging on the couch.

Mirror Mirror on the Wall

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden displayed her flawless skin in a mirror selfie.

"Blonde, bold, and dripping with confidence. ✨ Don't let anyone get in your way Stoddenista🥳😈🩵 #BlondeAmbition #VibesOnPoint #SelfLove, @b2vsalon @partysnack," Stodden wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie, showing off her leopard print bra with black accent that embraced her bust.

No Blues Here

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

She shared pictures of her body in early February.

The 30-year-old model showcased her eye-popping proportions in a triangle bikini top and matching high leg bottom.

She wrote, "It's hot out 🥵☀️ Happy February, folks! 💙 #selfie #poolday #february #feelslikesummer."

Ready for Summer

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden joined beauty pageants in Washington.

Stodden strutted poolside while seductively posing in a powder blue bikini, with its sleek design highlighting her sculpted physique.

"Winter in the city👙❄️ #westcoast," she captioned the sizzling snap.

Just Married

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

She wed Doug Hutchinson in 2011 when she was 16.

After her marriage to Jared Safier in December 2024, Stodden captured a mirror photo emphasizing her assets in a black nightgown. She also shared a sneak peek of her wedding garter around her toned leg in the "wedding night selfie."

Popping Out

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchinson were married from 2011 to 2020.

Stodden enticingly showed off her voluptuous form in a black outfit while in a beach getaway in Malibu, Calif.

"'Be brave. Do it even if your ankles shake, because they will' @rosemcgowan 👑 #mindset," she shared in the caption.

Bold Look

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

She started dating Jared Safier in 2024.

In September 2024, Stodden served a daring display of her assets in a plunging dusty rose bra with black floral lace design and a crisscross strap. She also sported a black seamless bottom to complete her bold look.

Busty Balloons

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier tied the knot in a last-minute Palm Springs wedding in December 2024.

For her 30th birthday photos, Stodden posed in her birthday suit, using two balloons to barely cover her private areas.

"Dirty 30 #birthdaygirl 🎈🎈," she cheekily captioned the photoset.

Bikini Babe

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

She was also previously engaged to Chris Sheng.

Stodden was one bounce away from a wardrobe malfunction when she sported a teeny tiny red bikini top and matching bottom while basking in the sun during a beach trip.

Relaxation Time

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier first met in August 2023.

Stodden sizzled in a daring, bust-enhancing bikini top and bottom while soaking up the sun on a pool lounge chair. She complemented her look with a pair of silver gladiator sandals.

"What's your ple@sure? #sun #bikini," she asked her followers.

