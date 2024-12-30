Newly Married Courtney Stodden Wows in Skimpy Blue Bikini as She Lounges by the Pool: Photos
Courtney Stodden looked gorgeous as she flaunted her toned physique in a blue bikini to round out 2024.
"Winter in the city👙❄️ #westcoast," she captioned the Saturday, December 28, upload, which featured her pulling up her bathing suit bottoms as she posed for the camera.
The blonde babe, who married Jared Safier earlier this month, also posted a powerful passage on her Instagram Story.
"She's coming back to herself... Look at her," the quote began. "Everything that's happened in her life, she's f-------- handled. She works hard. She is strong, she is ambitious, she is resilient. She is genuine and loyal. Anyone who doesn't value what she brings to the table, doesn't deserve her. She's seeing her worth. She's living life on her terms. She's coming back to herself."
As OK! previously reported, Stodden, who married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011 when they were 16 and he was 51, seems to be in a good place after going through some ups and downs in her life.
Stodden recently told Us Weekly about why she decided to tie the knot again.
“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date. We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it,’” the model said of the last-minute nuptials.
“It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!’ It just felt like the right time,” she explained of having everyone in one place for Thanksgiving. “I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stodden was previously engaged to Chris Sheng from 2021 to 2023, but when she started dating Safier in August 2023, everything changed.
“He looked at me like I was crazy, and he goes, ‘What? Don’t fall in love with me at a business meeting?!’” she dished. “But I just felt like, if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me. It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling. I felt like this is just where I need to be. It’s weird, but I just felt like I was supposed to be with him, and I am supposed to just be with him, and everything is effortlessly, chaotically working out.”
“I am feeling excited. I feel like I am on a journey of where I’m supposed to be,” Stodden gushed. “Everything that has happened up to this point has led me here.”