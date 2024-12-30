Newly Married Courtney Stodden Wows in Skimpy Blue Bikini as She Lounges by the Pool: Photos

As OK! previously reported, Stodden, who married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011 when they were 16 and he was 51, seems to be in a good place after going through some ups and downs in her life.

Stodden recently told Us Weekly about why she decided to tie the knot again.

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date. We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it,’” the model said of the last-minute nuptials.

“It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!’ It just felt like the right time,” she explained of having everyone in one place for Thanksgiving. “I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together.”