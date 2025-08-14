or
Courtney Stodden Turns Heads in Tiny Bikini After Major Diet Transformation: Photos

Source: MEGA; @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden showed off major weight loss and stripped down into a tiny, yellow striped two-piece string bikini in new sultry social media photos.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Courtney Stodden is enjoying her summer in a bikini.

The reality TV alum, 30, stripped down into a yellow striped two-piece string bikini in new sultry photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12.

The series of snaps captured Stodden as she wore her long blonde hair gracefully down her back and flaunted her curves, accessorizing with playful, candy jewelry.

Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden stunned in a yellow string bikini.

“Hydrate and scroll 🌞🪭,” she captioned the social media post.

The media personality has been taking fans along on her sobriety journey, which she said has also contributed to her weight loss.

“No alcohol versus alcohol 👀 swipe to see the difference,” she captioned side-by-side photos on August 6, using hashtags, including #soberjourney and #bodymindspirit.

Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden revealed her sobriety journey in July.

Stodden revealed that she was giving up alcohol to focus on her healing journey last month.

“This is something I’ve gone back and forth about posting. But my life has always been so public and this is a big part of my healing,” she shared on July 15. “Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately.”

Courtney Stodden

Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden said she was focused on her healing.

The Couples Therapy alum emphasized that her last time drinking was “last night,” adding, “I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed.”

“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.”

Source: MEGA

Fans encouraged Courtney Stodden's healing journey.

Both fans and friends filled the comments section with messages of encouragement on the new wellness journey.

“I am so proud of you. I haven’t drank since 2009 and it’s the best thing. Life is so much brighter and happier without the poison bringing me down. You got this,” Hugh Hefner’s ex-wife Crystal Hefner wrote.

Meanwhile, former talk show host Ricki Lake penned, “You got this! 👏👏👏❤️.”

