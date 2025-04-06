Is Craig Conover Dating Again? Meet His Alleged New Flame Natalie Buffett

While viewers tune in to the saga of Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s unraveling romance on Summer House Season 9, the Southern Charm star has already hopped on the love train with a new mystery woman, sparking dating rumors with Natalie Buffett.

"I tend to date only one person at a time," Conover revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on March 27.

“I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways and everything happens for a reason,” he added.