Article continues below advertisement
Is Craig Conover Dating Again? Meet His Alleged New Flame Natalie Buffett




Is Craig Conover off the market? The 'Southern Charm' star is sparking romance rumors with his alleged new flame Natalie Buffett.

April 6 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

While viewers tune in to the saga of Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s unraveling romance on Summer House Season 9, the Southern Charm star has already hopped on the love train with a new mystery woman, sparking dating rumors with Natalie Buffett.

"I tend to date only one person at a time," Conover revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on March 27.

“I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways and everything happens for a reason,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement





Article continues below advertisement

This door-opening comment has fans buzzing, but neither Conover nor Buffett officially confirmed their budding relationship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who’s caught Conover’s eye, including her intriguing past with an NFL star.

Article continues below advertisement





Article continues below advertisement

Buffett studied Civil Engineering at the Southern Methodist University from 2015 to 2019.

After snagging an internship at BGE, she climbed the career ladder to become the Director of Content and Strategy at OxeFit, where she currently shines, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Many speculated she may be related to music icon Jimmy Buffett, but it seems unlikely, with a savvy fan on TikTok pointing out that Natalie is not related to him.

The user said: "Natalie is NOT the heir to the Jimmy Buffett fortune. He has a wife – Janey [Buffett] and three children – Savanah [Buffett], Delaney [Buffett] and Cameron [Buffett]. Natalie is NOT an heir."

Article continues below advertisement





Article continues below advertisement

Before Craig, Natalie was no stranger to romance, especially in the world of professional sports. She previously dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, making headlines in July 2020 when she publicly celebrated his birthday on Instagram with sweet messages.

"Happy birthday my love! So proud of everything you’ve accomplished and overcome this past year," she gushed in a heartfelt post. The two shared a home — and three dogs — during their time together.

Article continues below advertisement





After making a splash with Dak, who was lovingly referred to as her "cowboy," the duo split in 2022, right after Natalie joined him for the NFL Honors ceremony. Fast forward to December 2023, and Natalie was making waves once again, this time with MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty, as shown in a now-deleted photo of them sharing a kiss.

