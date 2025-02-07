or
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Black Dress at NFL Honors Awards Ceremony: Photos

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole stole the spotlight at the NFL Honors Awards, stunning in a black leather corset outfit.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole turned heads at the NFL Honors Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 6, serving up a major fashion moment.

In a video shared on X, the YouTuber and sports personality, who interviewed some stars on the red carpet, rocked a black leather corset top, complete with silver buckles running down the center and a plunging sweetheart neckline that left little to the imagination.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole turned heads on the NFL Honors Awards Ceremony red carpet.

She paired the daring top with a sleek, mermaid-cut maxi skirt in the same deep black hue. For footwear, she opted for silver stiletto heels and carried a glittering mini handbag for some extra sparkle.

The fitness guru and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before officially calling it quits in 2022.

Still, she showed no hard feelings when asked to predict the outcome of the upcoming Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans.

Even though she admitted she’s “not a betting girl,” she made it clear she’s putting her money on Kansas City.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She then revealed the player she believes will carry the team to victory.

“I think that Patrick Mahomes is going to seal the deal,” she told People in an interview. “The guy knows what he's doing and I would bet the Chiefs take this.”

Nicole has made a name for herself in the sports world as a broadcaster, and she currently hosts I’m Athlete Daily on Revolt TV. After earning a degree in broadcast journalism from Pepperdine University, she’s worked various sports reporting gigs over the years.

Recently, she took on a different kind of challenge, successfully finishing Fox’s Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alongside Brody Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner’s son.

But she didn’t just leave the grueling quasi-military reality show with a sense of accomplishment — she also walked away with a fresh perspective on dating.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

The YouTube star hosts 'I’m Athlete Daily' on Revolt TV.

"Love is one of the best parts of life," Kayla shared when asked if she’s ready to put herself out there again. "I would never close myself off to ever experiencing love again."

She added, "I think too, with love comes heartbreak and with heartbreak comes love. It's one and the same, and I would take the risk of heartbreak over and over if that meant that I get to experience love again."

Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce called it quits in 2022.

On Special Forces, Kayla opened up about the harsh online scrutiny she’s faced since her ex started dating Taylor Swift. She got real about the “overwhelming” public attention after their breakup and what it felt like to be “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend.”

Despite the noise, she’s proud of her success on the show, knowing she pushed through “with [her] own grit and grind,” noting it’s something “nobody can take” from her.’

For her, winning Special Forces proved she’s more than just an ex-girlfriend.

"I did this entirely on my own," Kayla said. "I'm tough, and I know that for a fact now."

"My success has been attributed to people that I was in close proximity to," she admitted. "And that's not anything new for me. That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields."

People interviewed Kayla.

