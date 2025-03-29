or
'What Is This Outfit?': Craig Conover Bashed for His Poor Fashion Taste After Paige DeSorbo Split

photo of Craig Conover
Source: @wwhl/YouTube

Craig Conover's outfit on 'WWHL' has fans roasting him for his poor style.

By:

March 29 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Paige DeSorbo’s ex-boyfriend Craig Conover joined his Southern Charm costars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll on Watch What Happens Live on March 27.

While Conover could seemingly do no wrong when he was dating his Summer House girlfriend, their shocking breakup in December 2024 now has DeSorbo’s millions of fans feeling differently about him.

Craig Conover Bashed for His Fashion Taste After Paige DeSorbo Split
Source: @bravodailydish/Instagram

Craig and Paige broke up in December 2024.

During his appearance on Bravo’s WWHL, Conover wore a loose, chic gray suit. He paired it with a black undershirt that hugged his neck, and just barely covered his lower torso.

Though the show’s host, Andy Cohen, questioned Conover if he was wearing underwear, as he’s notorious for going commando, the Southern Charm star said his pants were too thin to not wear them.

craig conover bashed poor fashion paige desorbo split
Source: @caconover/Instagram

The star went on 'WWHL' to dish about his breakup.

Despite Conover having a solid sense of fashion during his relationship with DeSorbo, his ex-girlfriend’s entire “Giggly Squad” roasted him on an online post of his WWHL outfit.

“Whatttt is this outfit Craig? Lol,” questioned one Instagram user.

Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Netizens roasted Craig Conover for his poor sense of style, saying Paige DeSorbo is owed an apology for him ruining all of her 'hard work.'

“You can tell Paige isn't helping him with his fashion anymore. This is the worst Craig has looked in three years,” quipped another.

“This outfit is Paige’s revenge, well done,” a third agreed.

One netizen even suggested DeSorbo be given an apology for Conover ruining all of her “hard work” in a matter of one ghastly outfit.

Craig Conover Bashed for His Fashion Taste After Paige DeSorbo Split
Source: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Craig Conover revealed to Andy Cohen on 'WWHL' that Paige DeSorbo asked him why he didn't 'fight' for her.

Though the spotlight is on Conover’s poor fashion statement, his breakup with DeSorbo has been the talk of the Bravoverse for several months.

With every new Southern Charm and Summer House episode that airs, the former couple’s fans are given insight into the reality of their relationship before DeSorbo broke up with him.

Craig Conover Bashed for His Fashion Taste After Paige DeSorbo Split
Source: @bravodailydish/Instagram

Craig Conover said he would never be with someone you have 'beg' to be with.

Most recently, Conover revealed on the Season 10 reunion of Southern Charm that DeSorbo asked him why he didn’t fight for their relationship when she ended things.

“She was just like, ‘Why didn’t you try to get me back?’ I was like, ‘I have been trying to get you back. That's not fair.’ And then she was like, ‘I think it's very clear that we both made the right decision.’ And I was like, ‘We didn't make this decision.’ I would have never left,” Conover explained.

Though Cohen questioned why Conover didn’t go after DeSorbo, he said, “You shouldn’t be with someone you have to beg to be with.”

