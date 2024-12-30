Paige DeSorbo Reveals She and Craig Conover Split After 3 Years of Dating: 'I Think We Will Remain Friends'

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are going their separate ways after three years of dating, the former revealed on her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast on Monday, December 30.

“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” the Summer House star, 32, said, noting that she has nothing but "love" for the Southern Charm lead, 35.

“I love him, I think he loves me,” she stated. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”