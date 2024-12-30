Paige DeSorbo Reveals She and Craig Conover Split After 3 Years of Dating: 'I Think We Will Remain Friends'
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are going their separate ways after three years of dating, the former revealed on her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast on Monday, December 30.
“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” the Summer House star, 32, said, noting that she has nothing but "love" for the Southern Charm lead, 35.
“I love him, I think he loves me,” she stated. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”
DeSorbo didn’t go into too much detail over why they broke up, but she shared that the last few years have been “very transformative," as she’s grown and changed “a lot.”
The fashionista didn't go into detail as to why they parted ways, but she said she's changed "a lot" in the past few years.
“I have so much love and respect for Craig,” she said. “I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us.”
The brunette babe said it's been "awkward" and "sad" for her to deal with the split since they're both beloved by fans.
She also said the split had nothing to do with their respective shows airing.
“No one can tell me what to do,” she said. “The network (Bravo) has power, but they don’t have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago again, also, not a real thing.”
Still, DeSorbo had nothing but good things to say about Conover.
“He’s definitely the best boyfriend I’ve ever had, like, I can truly say that,” she shared. “He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one’s done anything to be mad about, and that’s hard.”
Conover recently spoke to OK! about how they managed their long-distance relationship, as she is based in New York while he is in Charleston, S.C.
"I've learned to put one foot in front of the other. I'm trying to not let the unknown of the future ruin the happiness of today. I think finding the right person is the tough part, and I could have found the wrong person in Charleston and have a structured life — or be with a girl that I love. To be able to have a social life in New York is a dream come true," the handsome hunk told OK! in September.