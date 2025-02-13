Paige DeSorbo Claims She 'Caught' Craig Conover Texting 'Two B-----' Before Shocking Split: 'You're Dead to Me'

Paige DeSorbo accused ex Craig Conover of texting two women before their shocking split.

The Summer House star dropped a bombshell about her breakup from Craig Conover , claiming he cheated on her.

Bravo teased more drama from Season 9 after its February 12 premiere, highlighting new housemates Lexi Wood and Bailee Henderson , as well as Lindsay Hubbard ’s pregnancy reveal — but it was DeSorbo’s jaw-dropping accusation against Conover that had fans talking.

The duo ended their relationship in 2024.

“I’m like, ‘Craig, what are you talking about?’ I feel like you’re so betraying me right now,” DeSorbo told Amanda Batula and Hubbard, 38, in a clip filmed six months after the summer 2024 season wrapped.

DeSorbo confronted the cheating rumors that emerged in January, just a month after she and Conover, 35, called it quits.

“You’re going to let people say that I’m a cheater,” she fired back. “I caught you texting two b----- in the course of our relationship.”

Her revelation stunned Hubbard, who welcomed her first baby in December, and Batula, but DeSorbo stood her ground.

“Now you’re dead to me,” she quipped.