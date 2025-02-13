Paige DeSorbo Claims She 'Caught' Craig Conover Texting 'Two B-----' Before Shocking Split: 'You're Dead to Me'
Paige DeSorbo isn’t holding back!
The Summer House star dropped a bombshell about her breakup from Craig Conover, claiming he cheated on her.
Bravo teased more drama from Season 9 after its February 12 premiere, highlighting new housemates Lexi Wood and Bailee Henderson, as well as Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy reveal — but it was DeSorbo’s jaw-dropping accusation against Conover that had fans talking.
“I’m like, ‘Craig, what are you talking about?’ I feel like you’re so betraying me right now,” DeSorbo told Amanda Batula and Hubbard, 38, in a clip filmed six months after the summer 2024 season wrapped.
DeSorbo confronted the cheating rumors that emerged in January, just a month after she and Conover, 35, called it quits.
“You’re going to let people say that I’m a cheater,” she fired back. “I caught you texting two b----- in the course of our relationship.”
Her revelation stunned Hubbard, who welcomed her first baby in December, and Batula, but DeSorbo stood her ground.
“Now you’re dead to me,” she quipped.
DeSorbo first announced the split on the December 30 episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast, insisting the breakup was amicable.
“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” she stated. “I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”
However, shortly after their separation, cheating rumors swirled when DeSorbo was spotted sitting next to a mystery man at a Philadelphia Eagles game and was linked to Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez.
She shut down the speculation on her podcast on February 3.
“Let me say this here and now: I did not move on with some new guy. I’m single. I don’t have a new boyfriend. I did not cheat not on my ex-boyfriend,” DeSorbo stated.
She also made it clear that during her three-year relationship with Conover, she “never physically cheated on him” or “emotionally cheated.”
Conover, for his part, is steering clear of the drama.
“I got broken up with. I’m the ex-boyfriend, moving on with my life. I’m not going to get sucked into the mud with them,” he told Andy Cohen on WWHL on February 6.
According to Us Weekly, Conover is already back in the dating game as a source revealed he’s active on the exclusive dating app Raya, with his profile stating he’s “based in Charleston and often visits New York.”