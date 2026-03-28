Craig Melvin Was 'Devastated' to Be Passed Over for Hoda Kotb Prior to Bombshell Savannah Guthrie Interview: 'It Stings'
March 28 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Craig Melvin was reportedly upset he wasn’t asked to do the interview with good friend Savannah Guthrie that Hoda Kotb ultimately did.
Guthrie, 54, spoke with Kotb, 61, in a lengthy interview that aired on March 26 and on March 27 about her missing mother, Nancy, 84.
The Today show host’s mom disappeared on February 1 and has yet to be found. According to a Daily Mail source, Melvin, 46, was left “absolutely devastated” over the bombshell chat.
He believed he would be the one to talk to his longtime pal over her mother’s abduction; however, that never happened. “He thought it was his moment with Savannah — and it never even came his way,” the insider divulged.
‘He Wasn’t Even Asked’
“He wasn't just passed over — he wasn't even asked. That's what really stings,” they went on.
“Craig believed he'd earned that spot. He is the official co-host," the source continued. “So to be left out entirely feels like a major setback.”
“There's a real sense of confusion,” a separate source noted. “He doesn't understand why he wasn't given the opportunity. Hoda walked away from the seat. It's not fair.”
- Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
- 'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
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Craig Melvin Has Hosted the Talk Show Since 2018
Melvin has been a regular on the Today show since 2018, with Kotb stepping back from the NBC morning show last year to spend more time with her family.
Guthrie and Melvin have been co-anchors on the talk show since early 2025. According to the source, the broadcaster felt like “the rug was pulled out from under him” and now “he’s questioning if he’s being taken seriously” by the network.
Savannah Guthrie Plans to Return to ‘Today’ on April 8
“It's not just disappointment — it's doubt,” one insider added. “About his role, his standing, all of it.” The source also claimed the situation “has shaken him.”
“There's growing concern behind the scenes. If he's not getting interviews like this, where does he really stand?” They wondered. But a Today show spokesperson insisted Melvin was “looped in and fully supportive of Savannah's interview with Hoda.”
“Right now, Craig's future feels very much up in the air,” a source said. “And that's a tough place to be.”
In the interview with Kotb, Guthrie was teary-eyed over her mom’s disappearance and even revealed her return date to the Today show. She’s planning to come back to air following the Easter holiday on April 8.
"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," she sobbed. "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."