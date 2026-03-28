Craig Melvin Was 'Devastated' to Be Passed Over for Hoda Kotb Prior to Bombshell Savannah Guthrie Interview: 'It Stings'

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Craig Melvin was reportedly upset he wasn’t asked to do the interview with good friend Savannah Guthrie that Hoda Kotb ultimately did. Guthrie, 54, spoke with Kotb, 61, in a lengthy interview that aired on March 26 and on March 27 about her missing mother, Nancy, 84.

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Source: MEGA 'He thought it was his moment with Savannah — and it never even came his way,' a source said.

The Today show host’s mom disappeared on February 1 and has yet to be found. According to a Daily Mail source, Melvin, 46, was left “absolutely devastated” over the bombshell chat. He believed he would be the one to talk to his longtime pal over her mother’s abduction; however, that never happened. “He thought it was his moment with Savannah — and it never even came his way,” the insider divulged.

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‘He Wasn’t Even Asked’

Source: MEGA Craig Melvin 'wasn't even asked' to do interview with Savannah.

“He wasn't just passed over — he wasn't even asked. That's what really stings,” they went on. “Craig believed he'd earned that spot. He is the official co-host," the source continued. “So to be left out entirely feels like a major setback.” “There's a real sense of confusion,” a separate source noted. “He doesn't understand why he wasn't given the opportunity. Hoda walked away from the seat. It's not fair.”

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Craig Melvin Has Hosted the Talk Show Since 2018

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie did a lengthy interview with Hoda Kotb on March 27.

Melvin has been a regular on the Today show since 2018, with Kotb stepping back from the NBC morning show last year to spend more time with her family. Guthrie and Melvin have been co-anchors on the talk show since early 2025. According to the source, the broadcaster felt like “the rug was pulled out from under him” and now “he’s questioning if he’s being taken seriously” by the network.

Savannah Guthrie Plans to Return to ‘Today’ on April 8

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing on February 1.