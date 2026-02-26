Katie Couric Weighs in on 'Tragically Unprecedented' Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom: 'It Must Be Excruciating'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Katie Couric feels for Savannah Guthrie and her Today colleagues tasked with covering the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie.
"This situation is tragically unprecedented, and I think it’s really hard to compare anything else to what Savannah and her family are dealing with right now," Couric, 69, said in an article published by Variety on Thursday, February 26.
"I do think morning shows are living, breathing organisms, and when something happens to a member of these very close-knit teams, it is devastating," she added.
Hoda Kotb Will Continue to Cover for Savannah Guthrie
The veteran journalist — who notably served as a co-anchor at Today from 1991 to 2006 — went on to say employees at the NBC show are likely "doing the best they possibly can, and it must be excruciating to try to carry on, but also to cover a story about a beloved colleague.”
Former co-host Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah, 54, as she takes a leave of absence to be with her siblings amid the search for Nancy, 84, who vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.
Hoda, 61, left the popular morning news show just over a year ago to focus on her two young daughters.
"They are fortunate that Hoda, who is a familiar and beloved face, is able to step in so seamlessly under very difficult circumstances," Couric shared.
The 'Today' Team Is Taking Things One Day at a Time
While Hoda was scheduled to cover the Winter Olympics in Italy, along with regular co-host Craig Melvin, both ended up holding down the fort at Studio 1A.
An insider told an outlet on Wednesday that the team has been "taking things week by week, day by day" since Savannah fled to Arizona after her mom was reported missing.
Another source emphasized that while the situation has been "incredibly heartbreaking" for staffers, it has "reinforced the strength of the Today family."
"Everyone, from top down is focused on supporting Savannah and her family, and also doing the best job possible, because that’s what she would do. She is just so missed by everyone," they added.
What's the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?
Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.
Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.
While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.
Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'
Savannah announced in a tearful message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, that the reward for Nancy's "recovery" had been raised to $1 million. "We just hope this video will bring some answers," she said.
The television personality also acknowledged her mom "may already be gone," but admitted the family is still praying for a "miracle."
It's unclear when Savannah will return to Today.