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Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'

image of hoda kotb and savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb shared how Savannah Guthrie is staying string amid her mom Nancy's recent disappearance.

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March 25 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

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Hoda Kotb will sit down with good friend Savannah Guthrie for an emotional interview about her missing mom, Nancy, 84, later this week.

A clip of the chat was shared on the Wednesday episode of the Today show, where Hoda, 61, reflected on how Savannah, 54, is staying strong amid the terrifying ordeal.

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image of hoda kotb
Source: @today/YouTube

Hoda Kotb shared an update on Savannah Guthrie on the March 25 episode of 'Today.'

Nancy disappeared on February 1 from her Tucson, Ariz., home and while the case is still ongoing, there have been few details and clues presented since then.

“There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah,” Hoda said on the morning show. “She’s hoping that somebody — whoever this person is — will see something and say something."

"She talks about the investigation, she talks about her faith and she talks about how she’s getting through,” the broadcaster continued. “That was one portion there, and then the next portion you’ll see how she talks about how God’s holding her hand."

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Savannah Guthrie's Interview Will Air on Thursday and Friday

Source: @todayshow/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's full interview will drop on March 26 and March 27.

“I was sort of marveling that she was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation and also have direct thoughts about what she sees going forward. … It’s like no one’s stealing her joy, so you’ll see both sides of that," Hoda said.

The interview will be Savannah's first since her mom's abduction almost two months ago and will air in full on the March 26 and March 27 editions of the NBC morning show.

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image of savannah Guthrie
Source: @today/YouTube

'We are in agony,' Savannah Guthrie sobbed in a new interview.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony,” Savannah sobbed about the “unbearable” pain of anxiously waiting for any news about Nancy during the clip.

“And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable," she said through tears.

Savannah Guthrie Is Hoping to Return to 'Today' Very Soon

image of savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

"But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now," Savannah went on.

On March 5, the former White House correspondent visited the Today show set in New York City for the first time since coming back from Arizona.

She reunited with her cast and crew as she thanked them for their love and support. "I have every intention of coming back to the show," Savannah said at the time. "I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And, I would like to try."

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