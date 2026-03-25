Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'

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Source: @today/YouTube Hoda Kotb shared an update on Savannah Guthrie on the March 25 episode of 'Today.'

Nancy disappeared on February 1 from her Tucson, Ariz., home and while the case is still ongoing, there have been few details and clues presented since then. “There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah,” Hoda said on the morning show. “She’s hoping that somebody — whoever this person is — will see something and say something." "She talks about the investigation, she talks about her faith and she talks about how she’s getting through,” the broadcaster continued. “That was one portion there, and then the next portion you’ll see how she talks about how God’s holding her hand."

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Savannah Guthrie's Interview Will Air on Thursday and Friday

View this post on Instagram Source: @todayshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's full interview will drop on March 26 and March 27.

“I was sort of marveling that she was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation and also have direct thoughts about what she sees going forward. … It’s like no one’s stealing her joy, so you’ll see both sides of that," Hoda said. The interview will be Savannah's first since her mom's abduction almost two months ago and will air in full on the March 26 and March 27 editions of the NBC morning show.

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Source: @today/YouTube 'We are in agony,' Savannah Guthrie sobbed in a new interview.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony,” Savannah sobbed about the “unbearable” pain of anxiously waiting for any news about Nancy during the clip. “And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable," she said through tears.

Savannah Guthrie Is Hoping to Return to 'Today' Very Soon

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.