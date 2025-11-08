Craig Melvin Reveals 'Today' Show Slip-Up That Almost Led to a Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Melvin is reflecting on an on-air mistake that nearly put the Today show in hot water. During the October 21 special episode of the show’s inaugural Fan Fest, Melvin candidly shared the story while answering viewer questions alongside Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and guest co-host Andy Cohen.

The slip-up occurred years ago when Melvin was hosting weekend segments. “It’s one that almost got us sued,” he said. “There was a food recall, and I mistakenly reported that the brand's food had killed eight people, when in reality, they had only made eight people sick.” “That’s bad,” Cohen quipped.

As the conversation shifted to bloopers, Melvin’s co-hosts also chimed in with their own embarrassing stories. Daly recalled a moment early in his career when he mispronounced Leonardo DiCaprio’s name. “I said Leonardo DiCrapio,” he admitted, laughing as he recounted how the name still makes his heart race when it appears on the teleprompter. Guthrie shared her own embarrassing moment from an interview with Khloé Kardashian. She felt pressure to ask about rumors regarding Robert Kardashian's paternity. “I was so embarrassed,” she said, recalling how she let the clock run down before asking Khloé, “And what about these rumors?” Savannah noted that Khloé handled it gracefully, stating, “Nothing to it.” The reality star recently commented on the ordeal, stating, "She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑."."

In the episode, Craig, who took over Hoda Kotb’s news desk seat in January, also opened up about some of his career's most memorable moments. “Growing up in the '90s, Michael Jordan was my idol. Several years ago, I had the chance to interview him, and it was just as magical as I dreamed it would be,” he said, recalling sitting across from the basketball legend.

