or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > craig melvin
OK LogoNEWS

Craig Melvin Reveals 'Today' Show Slip-Up That Almost Led to a Lawsuit

Split Photo of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin recalled a shocking slip-up during a live broadcast that almost landed him in legal trouble.

Profile Image

Nov. 8 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Craig Melvin is reflecting on an on-air mistake that nearly put the Today show in hot water.

During the October 21 special episode of the show’s inaugural Fan Fest, Melvin candidly shared the story while answering viewer questions alongside Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and guest co-host Andy Cohen.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Craig Melvin reflected on an on-air mistake he made on the 'Today' show.
Source: Mega

Craig Melvin reflected on an on-air mistake he made on the 'Today' show.

Article continues below advertisement

The slip-up occurred years ago when Melvin was hosting weekend segments. “It’s one that almost got us sued,” he said. “There was a food recall, and I mistakenly reported that the brand's food had killed eight people, when in reality, they had only made eight people sick.”

“That’s bad,” Cohen quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Craig Melvin almost got sued over a mistake he made on the 'Today' show.
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin almost got sued over a mistake he made on the 'Today' show.

Article continues below advertisement

As the conversation shifted to bloopers, Melvin’s co-hosts also chimed in with their own embarrassing stories. Daly recalled a moment early in his career when he mispronounced Leonardo DiCaprio’s name. “I said Leonardo DiCrapio,” he admitted, laughing as he recounted how the name still makes his heart race when it appears on the teleprompter.

Guthrie shared her own embarrassing moment from an interview with Khloé Kardashian. She felt pressure to ask about rumors regarding Robert Kardashian's paternity. “I was so embarrassed,” she said, recalling how she let the clock run down before asking Khloé, “And what about these rumors?” Savannah noted that Khloé handled it gracefully, stating, “Nothing to it.”

The reality star recently commented on the ordeal, stating, "She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑."."

MORE ON:
craig melvin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie recalled a few embarrassing moments from the show.
Source: MEGA

Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie recalled a few embarrassing moments from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

In the episode, Craig, who took over Hoda Kotb’s news desk seat in January, also opened up about some of his career's most memorable moments. “Growing up in the '90s, Michael Jordan was my idol. Several years ago, I had the chance to interview him, and it was just as magical as I dreamed it would be,” he said, recalling sitting across from the basketball legend.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' show on NBC.
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin replaced Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' show on NBC.

He also reflected on covering the devastating church shooting in Charleston, which deeply impacted him as a South Carolina native. “To be there in my home state, covering something so unthinkable, has always stayed with me,” he noted, emphasizing the profound conversations he had with those affected by the tragedy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.